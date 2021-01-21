Former Page athlete Naseem Alston killed in auto wreck in Mebane

GREENSBORO — The Page High School community is mourning the death of former Pirates athlete Naseem Alston.

Alston, 20, died in a car wreck Sunday afternoon in Mebane, according to a synopsis of the preliminary investigation provided by 1st Sgt. Christopher Knox of the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

State Highway Patrol attempted to stop a Nissan passenger vehicle being driven by James Jarmock Bethea, 20, of Greensboro at approximately 3:34 p.m. for a speeding violation on I-85 near Mile Marker 160 in Orange County, the synopsis reads.

"The driver of the passenger vehicle began eluding authorities, initiating a vehicle pursuit," according to the synopsis. "During the course of the pursuit, the driver exited onto Mebane Oaks Road and ultimately traveled onto East Washington Street in Mebane. The driver of the Nissan lost control on East Washington Street traveling off the roadway striking a ditch culvert and then caught fire. As a result of the collision, a passenger in the involved vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene and the driver later died at UNC Hospital."

The passenger was identified as Naseem Alanis Alston, who was living in Whitsett. "The State Highway Patrol is investigating the collision," Knox wrote in an email. "No further details are available at this time."