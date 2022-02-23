 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Four area soccer players chosen for East -West boys game
0 Comments

Four area soccer players chosen for East -West boys game

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
East-West All-Star logo

GREENSBORO — Four area boys soccer players have been named to the West roster for the annual East-West All-Star game.

Mount Tabor defender Matthew Allen, High Point Central midfielder Benny Hernandez, Grimsley defender Landon Johnson and Southwest Guilford defender Trace Rogers were the area seniors selected.

The East-West boys and girls soccer games will be played Tuesday, July 12, at Macpherson Stadium in Bryan Park. The girls game starts at 6:30 p.m., with the boys to follow at approximately 8:30.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing Olympics receives lowest broadcast ratings ever for a Winter Games

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert