Four basketball players receive Bill Lee scholarships

Schmedes carries a 4.65 weighted grade-point average at Page, where she is an all-conference athlete in basketball, soccer and tennis. She was named co-MVP of the basketball team following her junior season. A member of the National Honor Society, she is in the Future Business Leaders of America club. She volunteers at St. Pius X Church, Out of the Garden Project, Backpack Beginnings and NC Fusion Soccer. She plans to attend Virginia Tech, North Carolina or Clemson, but is uncertain of her career direction.

Also representing Page is Scovens who carries a 4.0 grade-point average. He was an all-conference player last season and was named the Pirates’ MVP and best defender. Scovens is a valedictorian, a member of the National Honor Society, a junior marshal and has 18 college credit hours from courses taken at N.C. A&T. He is a member of the student council and the art club and volunteers at GMBC Church, Lott Carey Missions, Triad Basketball Academy and Bluford Elementary School. He plans to attend UNCG, Lincoln Memorial or the U.S. Military Academy and is considering a career in medicine.

Watkins represents Northwest Guilford and carries a 4.4 weighted grade-point average. He is a two-year starter on the basketball team and earned all-conference honors last season. He volunteers with Gillespie Park Pals and Caroline’s Promise, and he traveled to Guatemala on a mission trip. He hopes to attend Clemson, North Carolina or N.C. State and is considering a career in business, although he remains undecided.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034

