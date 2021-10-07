GREENSBORO — It’s a Friday night during high school football season and Kevin Wallace and Erik Westberg are matching wits once again.

The artificial light illuminates the coaches’ faces and the crowd can be heard in the background. Each takes his shots as some of his assistants chime in from time to time.

And then the waitress returns with another tray of appetizers.

The postgame gathering of Wallace’s Northwest Guilford staff and Westberg’s Northern Guilford staffs at a Greensboro restaurant is as much a part of the fabric of their fall Friday nights as the games.

Instead of using “Four Verts” or an RPO, the coaches probe and attack with verbal jabs and playful jokes at each other’s expense. The best shots draw cheers loud enough to drown out those around them and the crowds on the TVs that line the walls of the sports bar.

Everyone joins in and nothing is off limits, and regardless of who won or lost that night they head home smiling.

“You get stuff off your chest,” Westberg says. “If you had a rough game you get to talk about it. We’re pulling it up on our phones and it’s like, ‘Look at this play!’ ”

KEVIN WALLACE Northwest Guilford football coach Age: 35 Hometown: Galloway, N.J. Wife: Kristi. College playing career: Offensive lineman at LaSalle. College education: B.A., Biology, LaSalle; M.S., Education, Frostburg (Md.) State; working on Ed.D., Kinesiology, UNCG. Coaching career (assistant coach unless noted): LaSalle (student assistant); Frostburg State (graduate assistant); The Apprentice School (Newport News, Va.); Greensboro College (two stints); South Florida; Glenn HS; West Forsyth HS; Northwest Guilford HS (head coach).

Wallace was looking at plays on the Hudl app and at an online recap of his Vikings’ game on a newspaper website during a recent Friday night gathering, and even though his team had lost he still managed to laugh at the happy chaos around him.

“It’s just a way for all of the coaches to cool off and relax after a long week,” Wallace says. “It’s a way to hang out, talk about the game, relax and move on to the next one.”

For their assistants, it’s a chance to learn in a decidedly informal setting.

“Coach Westberg and Coach Wallace are two of the brightest coaches in the area for sure, especially both coming from the college level,” says Mart Grinton, who played for them at Greensboro College and is now Westberg’s defensive coordinator. “ … When they start getting on each other and going back and forth, me just sitting there being a fly on the wall, I get to soak in the knowledge and the wisdom that they have. Even though they’re joking and cracking jokes, they’re throwing out stuff that you can take in as a young coach and learn from.”

This season it’s just been the Northwest and Northern staffs at the Friday night postgame meet-ups, but in past years the Page staff under Jared Rolfes and the Southeast Guilford staff under Kennedy Tinsley would also join them from time to time. The location has also changed through the years “because we’ve tried to find a place that’s just for us,” Wallace says.

“I’m friends with his staff and he’s friends with people on my staff,” Westberg adds. “We’re all just friends hanging out and decompressing.”

'What's up, Chief?'

That friendship began 11 years ago in a trailer in Newport News, Va.

Westberg and Wallace had already made a number of stops on their respective coaching journeys when they were hired as assistants on Michael Vite’s staff at The Apprentice School, a Division III program. Westberg’s tiny cubicle was right inside the front door of the trailer that housed the assistants’ “offices,” so Wallace always had to walk by him to get to his own desk. Thrown together in a confined space as young coaches with a common background as natives of the New York-New Jersey area, they did what they still do. They talked trash.

ERIK WESTBERG Northern Guilford football coach Age: 40. Hometown: Port Jefferson, N.Y. Wife: Susanna. College playing career: Quarterback at Southwest Minnesota State. College education: B.S., Exercise and Sports Science, UNC-Pembroke. Coaching career (assistant coach unless noted): Pulaski County (Va.) HS; North Brunswick HS; Guilford College; Lane College (Jackson, Tenn.); UNC-Pembroke (assistant coach); The Apprentice School (Newport News, Va.); Greensboro College (interim head coach); Northern Guilford HS (head coach).

“He’d come in and go, ‘What’s up, Chief?’ ” Westberg says. “It pissed me off because it was like ‘Boss’ or ‘Guy’ or slang, like ‘What’s up, big guy?’ I worked in a deli in New York and that was the stuff people said, and it just throws you off. … Every day I’d throw it back to him until one day he just became ‘Chief.’ ”

The nickname stuck, and when Wallace later followed Westberg to Greensboro College, the New Jersey native used Erik and his wife Susanna’s apartment as his mailing address until he was settled. They had three slots for mail sorting inside the apartment: “Erik’s mail, Susanna’s mail and Chief’s mail,” Erik says.

At Apprentice, Wallace was the offensive line coach and Westberg handled the defensive line. That meant their position groups – and the coaches themselves – went head to head every day in practice.

They frequently bet on which group would win the majority of the reps in practice, even though Westberg’s much more experienced group had a decided advantage.

“He had four senior D-linemen that year, two of them all-conference, and they were legit,” Wallace says. “I’m working with three freshmen.”

“We would work his O-line every … single … day,” Westberg says. “I got a kick out of it, but he was the one making the bets, so it was, ‘Come on, let’s go!’ ”

They both learned a lot about coaching at Apprentice, and they learned a lot about each other.

“It was almost like meeting a friend from back home because it was the same lingo, the same personality and what I was used to … the Northeast personality that’s a little bit rougher around the edges but really caring,” Wallace says. “We clicked. It was like we’d always been friends, like we were the same person.”

'They knew how to laugh'

Wallace and Westberg worked together again as assistants under Bill Young at Greensboro College.

“Both were extremely bright coaches and still are. Really sharp-minded,” says Young, now the defensive coordinator at UNC-Pembroke. “They’re two of the big reasons we were able to have some success at GC.”

In addition to success on the football field, Wallace and Westberg had “a lot of fun” coaching the Pride, Young says. “They knew how to laugh and not take it overboard in so many ways. As a first-time head coach, that was really good for me. They just had a great knack for knowing when to keep it light.”

Grinton was a linebacker at Greensboro when Wallace and Westberg were assistant coaches for the Pride. He says Wallace was “energetic, fired up,” while Westberg was “a much more laid-back guy.”

“They were kind of polar opposites on the field,” the former Reynolds standout adds, “but they were completely the same off the field.”

Young also noticed the similarity in their personalities, born of their upbringing in the Northeast, adding, “You can’t be soft, sensitive or selfish around those two. They are who they are.”

Wallace and Westberg appreciated the fact that Young understood their competitiveness and the bond they shared.

“Bill was our boss, but he was a friend, too, and let us coach and be ourselves,” Westberg says. “When you’re young, that’s how you find yourself.”

'We're going to be rivals now'

After spending time together at Greensboro College, Wallace and Westberg found themselves coaching high school football. Wallace left the Pride first to become offensive coordinator at Glenn, then West Forsyth before he was named head coach at Northwest Guilford in 2017. After a brief stint as interim head coach at Greensboro following the 2015 season, Westberg became head coach at Northern Guilford in 2016.

“I never thought we’d both be head coaches at rival schools coaching against each other,” Westberg says. “That’s unique. When he first got the job at Northwest, it was like oh, man, we’re going to be rivals now.”

Their high school teams have met three times, with Westberg’s Nighthawks winning the last two. The stakes are higher Friday night, with both schools in the Metro 4-A Conference after the latest round of N.C. High School Athletic Association realignment. Northern is 3-0 in the league and 6-0 overall, while Northwest is 1-2 in the Metro and 3-3 overall.

Young texts Wallace and Westberg every year before their game. “I tell one of them to fake a punt and the other to onside kick,” says their former boss at Greensboro.

“They’re extremely competitive, and winning this Friday night is big,” he adds. “There’s a lot of bragging rights involved. There’s a great relationship there, but they’re going to go at each other tooth and nail. ... It’s like two siblings competing with each other to be that person.”

Wallace and Westberg are “that person” to each other, at least among their coaching colleagues, and it goes beyond football.

“We talk every day, literally, or we’re texting,” says Westberg, who was a groomsman when Kevin married Kristi. “He’s just a family member to me, and we can talk about anything.”

“He’s just always there for my wife and I,” Wallace says. “We help each other out. We know each other’s family. He’s just a good friend.”

Their parents even hang out with them when they’re in town, and Westberg says Wallace’s parents text him each Friday night to wish him good luck before the game and to congratulate or console him afterward.

'At the end of the day, we're all friends'

A football-centered life can be a challenge for the wives when Kristi and Kevin Wallace and Susanna and Erik Westberg get together as couples, both coaches say.

“At first, they were always like, ‘You guys have to stop talking about football,’ ” Wallace says. “Then they let us get a little bit in, but Erik and I now are cognizant of trying not to bring it up as much because it just consumes the whole conversation.”

But football is a part of their lives, whether it’s Friday night or any other night of the week. It’s what binds Wallace and Westberg and their coaching staffs when they get together after every game and form a blended family.

Grinton was a regular at their gatherings until he and his wife had a baby this year, but he’ll be back when he can.

“It’s a lot of fun the way they bust each other, especially if one of them may have got the better of the other,” Grinton says. “It’s even better when we can both go in there winners.”

Only one team and one coaching staff will be the winner Friday night.

“At the end of the day we’re all friends,” Westberg says. “Of course we want to beat each other. That’s what we’re here to do. We’re all in the same profession, so we all understand what we go through. It’s a grind. There’s so many ups and downs.”

Adds Wallace: “You’re competitive, but you’re also in the same coaching fraternity. You never know if in a year or two years, three years, five years, 10 years down the road who you’re going to need a job from or need to fill a spot on your staff.”

Or you may need someone to join your team for the postgame gathering.

