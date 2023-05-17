Greensboro Day won by one shot over Forsyth Country Day to take the NCISAA Division II boys golf state championship on Monday at the Bryan Park Champions Course. It was the Bengals’ fourth state championship and first since 1993.

The program’s other titles were in 1989 and 1990.

It won this year’s championship with three top 10 finishes, led by eighth-grader Griffin Williams, who finished tied for fourth at 4-over-par.

The NCISAA state championships for Divisions I, II and III were each one-day 18-hole events played on Monday, also at Bryan Park.

The NCHSAA state championships took place on Monday and Tuesday for Classes 1A-4A, with two 18-hole rounds of play. The 4A tournament was held at Pinehurst No. 8, the 3A at the Foxfire Red Course and the 1A at Pinehurst No. 6. The 2A championships were held at Longleaf Golf and Family Club, but no Triad area teams or individuals participated.

There were also no team participants for NCHSAA 1A or NCISAA Division I.

Here are the results for both associations, sorted by classification.

NCHSAA

4A

Individual

T22 Tanner Cadieux, Jr., Page +7; T22. Robert Gefaell, Sr., Reynolds +7; T29 Charlie Plate, Jr., Page +8; T42 Chase Daly, So., Northern Guilford +13; T42 Todd Wooten, Jr., Northwest Guilford +13; T48 Chase McLaughlin, Jr., Glenn +14; T51 Anderson Beliveau, So., Davie County +15; T54 Fisher Kennedy, Sr., Reynolds +16; T64 Evan Owen, Jr., Mount Tabor +19; T68 Jared Trindel, Sr., Northern Guilford +20; T71 Patrick Daly, Jr., Northern Guilford +21; 79 Sam Key, So., Northern Guilford +27

Team

13 Northern Guilford +41; +40 (+81)

3A

Individual

9 Lincoln Newton, Fr., Oak Grove +5; T24 William McKenzie, So., Oak Grove +12; T26 Aidan Wilson, Fr., Oak Grove +13; T49 Roman Jamison, So., Rockingham County +21; T57 Ryder Wilmouth, Sr., Rockingham County +24; T72 Cooper Barnett, Sr., Oak Grove +35

Team

4 Oak Grove +21; +44 (+65)

1A

Individual

T45 William Grissom, So., Bishop McGuinness +37

NCISAA

Division III

Individual

T3 Daniel Norris, Jr., Caldwell E; 9 Zachary Kupiec., Jr., Caldwell +3; 18 Freddy Ortmann, Jr., Caldwell +7; T26 Ethan Barbour, Sr., Caldwell +14; 31 Grayson Smith, So., Caldwell +23

Team

3 Caldwell +10

Division II

Individual

3 Kyle Hass, Sr., Forsyth Country Day E; T4 Griffin Williams, 8th, Greensboro Day +1; 9 Griffin Huckabee, 8th, Forsyth Country Day +3; T10 Carson Goodrich, Jr., Greensboro Day +4; T10 Elliot Kirkland, Sr., Greensboro Day +4; T13 Preston Howe, So., Forsyth Country Day +5; T13 Ryan Talbot, So., Greensboro Day +5; T17 Zach Prescott, Fr., Greensboro Day +7; T17 Luke Tisdale, So., Forsyth Country Day +7; T22 Rhodes Baker, Jr., Forsyth Country Day +8; T22 Cameron Crumpler, So., High Point Christian +8; T27 Henry Andrews, Sr., Forsyth Country Day +9; T29 Campbell Hall, So., Greensboro Day +10

Team

1 Greensboro Day +14; 2 Forsyth Country Day +15

Division I

Individual

5 Cole Rouse, Jr., Wesleyan Christian E