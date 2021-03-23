Gov. Cooper increases capacity for high school sports to 50 percent

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that more spectators will be allowed to attend sporting events, effective at 5 p.m. Friday, as the state eases restrictions instituted to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Sports venues can increase their capacity to 50 percent and that change will apply to high school athletics, Cooper said. The current restriction on spectators at high school sports is 30 percent of capacity, and schools still will have the option to restrict attendance to less than 50 percent.

The increase to 50 percent should be a significant financial boost to high schools, with most varsity football teams scheduled to play their Week 5 games of a seven-game regular season Friday evening.

All precautions, such as wearing cloth face coverings, still must be followed.

