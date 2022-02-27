Greensboro Day comeback falls short in state championship basketball game

“Tyson was the one we knew could hurt us,” Johnson said. “We didn’t mind if he got 20, but we wanted him to take 20 shots to do it. When he scored the first 10 … They were hitting shots early and that really hurt us.”

“To see him come out and go from the get-go, then everybody seems him and says, ‘Cade’s here! Let’s go!’ ” said Cougars coach Joe Badgett. “It kind of gave us the jump we needed.”

After trailing by 10 points three times in the second quarter, the Bengals fought back to trail by just two when Michael Zanoni opened the second half with a 3-pointer. Carmel Christian (26-3) then built its lead to 12 points twice in the period, but Greensboro Day made one more run at the Cougars.

Senior guard Nik Graves scored eight straight points by beating defenders off the dribble to pull the Bengals to 55-53 with 3:19 to play.

“Even when he didn’t get to the line or score, he set up other people,” Johnson said of Graves, a UNC Charlotte signee who led the Bengals with 21 points in his final game.

But after GDS made it a two-point game, that’s when the little things became big and the Bengals came up short.