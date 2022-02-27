Greensboro Day comeback falls short in state championship basketball game

WINGATE — Greensboro Day’s bid for a 12th NCISAA boys basketball championship was thwarted Saturday night by things both big and small.
The big things were Matthews Carmel Christian’s front-court players, a starting trio that went 6-foot-7, 6-9 and 6-10. The small things were the details that the Bengals failed to take care of in a 71-66 loss at Wingate University’s Cuddy Gym.
Greensboro Day (34-2) got the ball inside early against the taller Cougars, but numerous Bengals shots were blocked or altered. Senior post player C.J. Collins, GDS’ tallest player at 6-10, found it particularly difficult as there always seemed to be a second Carmel Christian defender rotating over to help against him.
“Early on they did a great job blocking two of C.J.’s shots and one of Jaydon (Young)’s where we needed to finish,” coach Freddy Johnson said.
“Watching film doesn’t really do it justice,” Young, a 6-3 junior guard said of the Cougars' size. “Seeing them on the court was different.”
The Bengals also had trouble containing Cade Tyson, Carmel Christian’s 6-7 wing. The Belmont signee and younger brother of Clemson wing Hunter Tyson personally outscored Greensboro Day 10-7 in the first 4½ minutes of the game. He finished with 25 points, including a pair of 3s.
“Tyson was the one we knew could hurt us,” Johnson said. “We didn’t mind if he got 20, but we wanted him to take 20 shots to do it. When he scored the first 10 … They were hitting shots early and that really hurt us.”
“To see him come out and go from the get-go, then everybody seems him and says, ‘Cade’s here! Let’s go!’ ” said Cougars coach Joe Badgett. “It kind of gave us the jump we needed.”
After trailing by 10 points three times in the second quarter, the Bengals fought back to trail by just two when Michael Zanoni opened the second half with a 3-pointer. Carmel Christian (26-3) then built its lead to 12 points twice in the period, but Greensboro Day made one more run at the Cougars.
Senior guard Nik Graves scored eight straight points by beating defenders off the dribble to pull the Bengals to 55-53 with 3:19 to play.
“Even when he didn’t get to the line or score, he set up other people,” Johnson said of Graves, a UNC Charlotte signee who led the Bengals with 21 points in his final game.
But after GDS made it a two-point game, that’s when the little things became big and the Bengals came up short.
First, Graves missed a free throw. Then a series of turnovers and forced shots by the Bengals allowed Carmel Christian to go on a 6-0 run that allowed the Cougars to close out the win at the free-throw line. That’s where senior guard Logan Threatt went 6-for-6 in the final minute to finish with a game-high 26 points.
“We knew he was a good player and expected him to score some,” Johnson said of Threatt, “but nothing like that.”
It wasn’t just Threatt’s scoring, it was his total game that Carmel Christian coach Joe Badgett loved.
“He was huge,” said Badgett, a multisport standout back in the day at Reidsville High School. “The kid is so tough, and the mentality of our team comes from him.”
The Bengals’ toughness also was apparent, as they scored eight points in the final 20 seconds, but it just wasn’t enough. Still, this was a season they’ll remember.
“The relationship I have with all the guys and the relationship I built with Coach Freddy and the rest of the staff over my two years was phenomenal,” Graves said. “I made a family that I can really call brothers. The memories we made, not just on the court but off the court, are really special.”
Said Johnson: “It was a great year, and to get here when we hadn’t in three years is great. Next year we just need to finish.”
Young is already thinking about it. He said the loss “will hurt bad for a while, but coming back next year I’ll know what to do, how to lock in and get the win.”
BOX SCORE
Greensboro Day 11 17 13 25 — 66
Carmel Christian 16 17 16 22 — 71
Greensboro Day (32-4) — Nik Graves 21, Graham Worland 19, Jaydon Young 18, Michael Zanoni 8.
Carmel Christian (26-3) — Logan Threatt 26, Cade Tyson 25, .
CLASS 3-A BOYS FINAL
Concord Academy 70, High Point Christian 66 (OT)
CLASS 3-A GIRLS FINAL
Asheville Christian 48, High Point Christian 44 (OT)
