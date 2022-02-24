Greensboro Day, High Point Christian to play for NCISAA basketball titles

Staff Report
What
NCISAA state basketball championships
When
Saturday
Where
Cuddy Arena, Wingate University
Admission
$10, tickets available online at www.ncisaa.org/box-office/.
Schedule for area teams
Class 3-A girls: High Point Christian (20-9) vs. Asheville Christian (16-9), 1:30 p.m.
Class 3-A boys: High Point Christian (22-7) vs. Concord Academy (16-6), 3:30 p.m.
Class 4-A boys: Greensboro Day (32-3) vs. Matthews Carmel Christian (25-3), 7:30 p.m.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
