 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greensboro Day, High Point Christian to play for NCISAA basketball titles
0 Comments

Greensboro Day, High Point Christian to play for NCISAA basketball titles

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
NCISAA logo

What

NCISAA state basketball championships

When

Saturday

Where

Cuddy Arena, Wingate University

Admission

$10, tickets available online at www.ncisaa.org/box-office/.

Schedule for area teams

Class 3-A girls: High Point Christian (20-9) vs. Asheville Christian (16-9), 1:30 p.m.

Class 3-A boys: High Point Christian (22-7) vs. Concord Academy (16-6), 3:30 p.m.

Class 4-A boys: Greensboro Day (32-3) vs. Matthews Carmel Christian (25-3), 7:30 p.m.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Saudi women to form the first national golf team

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert