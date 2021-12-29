Greensboro Day outlasts Grimsley in boys tournament final

GREENSBORO — Greensboro Day continued its dominance of the boys bracket of the city’s annual holiday basketball tournament, winning its 18th title Wednesday night. But the top-seeded Bengals’ 64-49 victory over second-seeded Grimsley in the HAECOIsHiring.com Invitational was far from routine.

Greensboro Day was without legendary coach Freddy Johnson, who missed the three-day tournament because of COVID-19 protocols. Longtime assistant Jeff Smith was filling in as acting head coach and “had a legacy to protect.”

“The HAECO is obviously a top priority for him and the program every year,” said Robert Johnson, Freddy’s son and a Bengals assistant coach. “He’s been a part of it for a long time. We obviously miss him, but our marching orders were to win. The orders were fulfilled.”

It wasn’t easy, despite the final 15-point margin. Grimsley led 12-2 and was the aggressor from the start, which shouldn’t have been a surprise from a Whirlies team that came in with a 10-0 record.

“They were really good,” Smith said. “They came out confident and took it to us. They got us on our heels briefly, but I’m confident in our guys. … I knew all we had to do was grind out possession by possession.”