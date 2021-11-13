Greensboro Day stuns Oak Hill 55-54

“We did a little combination where we act like we’re in man and we’re in zone,” Freddy Johnson said. “We did a really good job with that.”

The first half didn’t start well for the Bengals as only senior guard Nik Graves was able to score in the first quarter against a long athletic Oak Hill team, which led 16-5 even without injured Kentucky commit Chris Livingston.

“Their point guard, we couldn’t handle him,” Johnson said of 6-foot-4 Duke commit Caleb Foster.

It didn’t appear that Greensboro Day could handle any of the Warriors as the visitors from Mouth of Wilson, Va., went up 29-14 with 2:42 left in the half. But Bengals junior guard Jaydon Young scored eight points in the final 5 minutes of the second quarter and senior forward Michael Zanoni hit a 3-pointer with 3.7 seconds left to make it 29-23.

GDS trailed 40-36 going to the fourth quarter as Zanoni and junior forward Graham Worland combined to score all of their team’s 14 points in the period. The Bengals' zone continued to slow Oak Hill and allowed GDS to make it a half-court game.

“We kind of played it like Carolina’s matchup zone, and that was the key for us,” Johnson said. “We played zone 12 or 14 minutes of the 16 in the second half.”