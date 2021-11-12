Greensboro Day's Freddy Johnson meets his match in Oak Hill's Steve Smith

“Part of the reason we got into this league was they put in rules and guidelines where kids can’t transfer during the season,” Smith says. “High school’s turned into almost like AAU. I don’t want to say that it’s good or bad, it’s just different.”

One thing that hasn’t changed is the reason Smith got into coaching and stays in the game.

“I enjoy coaching high school kids,” he says. “I enjoy not just being their coach but having an effect on their lives when they’re teenagers, having a relationship with them. … I’m sure it’s the same with Freddy. If you go coach in college it’s totally different. It’s more of a job. You have a relationship with your players, but not like what we have.”

'We are really close'

What Freddy Johnson has at Greensboro Day is a high school basketball program where “we are really close … and we really, really care about each other.”

“The word ‘love’ is something we use all the time with each other,” Johnson says before name-checking a couple of Bengals who are playing for Power Five schools. “If I talk to (Cincinnati’s) John Newman, it’s ‘Coach, I love you.’ It’s not, ‘Love ya, bye.’ (Virginia’s) Carson McCorkle came in the other day and told me he loved me.”