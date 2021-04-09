Greensboro's Aaron Wiggins to explore NBA draft options

Greensboro's Aaron Wiggins has entered his name in the NBA draft, but could return to Maryland next season.

Wiggins, who was an HSXtra.com All-Area selection for private and charter schools in 2018 at Wesleyan, told ESPN that he will seek feedback on his draft stock from the NBA’s Undergraduate Advisory Committee and plans on working with an NCAA-certified agent during the process.

The 6-foot-6 wing averaged 14.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game last season, all career highs, while shooting 44.6 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from 3-point range for a Terrapins team that went 17-14 and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Wiggins was more effective in the Terps' final 12 games, averaging 17.9 points and shooting 40.8 percent from beyond the arc.

“My past three years at the University of Maryland has provided me some of the most memorable years of my life,” Wiggins said in a social media post announcing his decision.

At age 22, Wiggins is ranked No. 25 on ESPN’s list of the draft’s top shooting guards. He is The Athletic’s No. 93 overall prospect and is No. 89 overall on NBADraft.net. Wiggins, who began his high school career at Grimsley, has until July 19 to decide whether to withdraw from the draft.

