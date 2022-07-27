Gregsha Lee on goals as Dudley's athletics director: 'I want it all'

GREENSBORO — Gregsha Lee has been a science teacher at Dudley High School for five years, as well as a track coach and an assistant to former athletics director Art Wade. When Wade became an assistant principal at the school in November, Lee and assistant football coach Pat Neal shared the AD's duties on an interim basis.

Now, Lee is the Panthers' AD. She will be officially introduced Wednesday evening, along with new baseball head coach Demetrius Millner.

She spoke with the News & Record's Joe Sirera about her experiences as a teacher, coach and administrator and her goals for the Dudley athletics program:

Q: How do you go from teaching science to being an athletics director?

A: It’s not that much of a jump for me. I’ve been a lifelong athlete. In college, my major was pre-physical therapy, so when I came in as a teacher through Teach For America it was, “Oh, you’re qualified to teach science. That’s what you go do.” Being here at Dudley, I’ve been a coach since I’ve been here, so it was never too far off. Coach Wade gave me the opportunity to be his assistant for the past four or five years, and I got to walk behind him and see all of the things he did and implemented. He’s been a mentor, and this is the next line of progression for me.

Q: You’ve said, “The kids keep me here.” How do you take that approach from teaching to being an administrator?

A: I think this is something that most educators can say at some point, that when they thought that they wanted to go and do something else they saw a student or somebody called them about one of their kids and it was, nope, it’s not time to go yet. In this day and age you get job offers from other places, but I wanted to stay here and be here with my students. I’m not ready to leave them yet. We have way more work to do, and I want to be here to support them through that work.

Q: Guilford County Schools does not allow its high school athletics directors to also coach. How hard will it be to leave coaching behind?

A: I tried my best to phase myself out of it gradually once I knew that I wanted to apply for the (AD) job. The last year I was the track director, so I got to do more of the office side of things and the managerial and monetary side of things in an attempt to wean myself away from the kids. It will be tough, but I’ll be there all the time cheering them on. I’ll be watching always.

Q: What did you learn during your time as an assistant AD and while sharing interim duties?

A: I learned so much from Coach Wade. I honestly don’t know where I would be had I not met him when I first came to Dudley. Everything is a valuable lesson with him, and there’s always something to be learned in the moment. One of the biggest things I’ve learned from is that if the job is done, you did it right. … I would always be hyper-critical of myself in moments and he would just take me aside and tell me, “Hey, you’re doing fine. You’ve done this, you’ve accomplished this and we’re going to keep rolling.”

Q: What do you bring to the athletics director’s job at Dudley?

A: I bring the tech piece, so you will see a lot of activity on social media from us. (She's also leading Dudley's implementation of the DragonFly app to organize all of the details of a high school athletics program.) I have the app on my iPad, I have the app on my phone so I have the at-a-glance information. I’m all on board for DragonFly. Its ease of use can eliminate a lot of the mountains of paperwork we have.

Q: What do you hope people say about you?

A: I definitely would hope that they would see that I have a heart for my kids and that I’m always doing what’s in the best interest of my students. I would hope they would say that she made a difference in these hallways and inside and outside of these hallways that she was a change agent. I’m all about building global citizens. We have more than student-athletes. They’re larger than that, and they have the capabilities to do anything and everything that they would like to achieve in life. Athletics is just a tool to help them realize that.

Q: What are your goals for Dudley athletics during the 2022-23 school year?

A: I would absolutely love to send more of our student-athletes to the next level. I would like to be able to get some of our student-athletes to the student-athlete summit that the state offers, just so that they can get some of those experiences. I would like to be able to bridge the gap between school and athletics by creating a social media and marketing organization here at the school. I would also be remiss if I didn’t say I want to bring some state championships to James B. Dudley High School. I want some more All-Americans. I want it all and I know that we can get it. We have a great group of coaches here and a great group of student-athletes, a wonderful community and parents who are on board and active. It’s a great atmosphere here right now.