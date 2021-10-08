Grimsley and QB Alonza Barnett keep rolling

“They were just playing me weird,” Albright said. “I had one man on me and got down through the middle and was wide open the whole game. Since we’ve got Alex Taylor and Terrell (Anderson) who have offers as sophomores, you’ve got to game-plan them and that leaves me wide open.”

The win kept Grimsley (4-0 Metro 4-A, 7-0) tied with Northern Guilford and Page atop the conference standings, as showdowns loom with both teams. Head coach Darryl Brown was more than pleased with his team’s resounding victory on a wet night.

“I thought it was the best we’ve played all year, especially in the first half,” he said. "We were really sharp. We didn’t make a lot of mistakes and played really disciplined. We made plays on both sides of the ball and were really good up front. I think we’re getting better each and every week, so I was just really proud of our guys.”

While the win was important to the Whirlies, it comes during an emotional time for Brown. His grandfather, legendary coach C.K. Siler, passed away this week and a memorial service is scheduled for Monday. Siler was a huge influence on Brown, and the Whirlies wore helmet stickers honoring the man. However, that’s not the only way Brown’s players honored Siler.