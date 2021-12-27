Grimsley continues strong start with comeback win

GREENSBORO — It’s been at least 30 years since a Grimsley boys basketball team was 8-0. It didn’t look as if this season’s Whirlies would get to 9-0 on Monday in the first round of the HAECOIsHiring.com Invitational, but they rallied for a 67-62 win over Ragsdale.

Grimsley came into the game giving up an average of 49 points and surrendered 40 against the Tigers in the first half at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center. Ragsdale led 55-41 with 2 minutes to go in the third quarter and seemed to be in control. But the Whirlies used a 12-0 run bridging the third and fourth quarters to cut their deficit to four points.

Grimsley went in front when senior guard Tyler Albright hit one of two free throws with 5:55 to play and never trailed again. What changed for the Whirlies that allowed them to get back into the game?

“Defensive intensity,” coach Darren Corbett said. “We had been letting them get into the lane at will and then they’d kick it out to guys who can shoot the ball. … We did a little better at containing, and then we were able to get some steals to fuel that run.”