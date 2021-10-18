 Skip to main content
Grimsley football standout Travis Shaw to return for Page game
Grimsley football standout Travis Shaw to return for Page game

Grimsley (copy)

Grimsley's Travis Shaw (right) embraces then-teammate Quentin Williamson after the Whirlies won the NCHSAA Class 4-A football championship by beating Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 28-8 on May 7 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill. Shaw hasn't played for Grimsley since suffering a shoulder injury in that game, but he announced on social media Monday that he plans to play against Page on Friday night at Jamieson Stadium.

 WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD

GREENSBORO — An already-significant high school football rivalry game Friday night just got a lot more interesting.

Grimsley defensive lineman Travis Shaw announced on social media Monday afternoon that he will play his first game of the season Friday night against archrival Page.

Shaw, a 6-foot-6, 325-pound defensive tackle, suffered a shoulder injury during the Whirlies' NCHSAA Class 4-A championship game victory over Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons on May 7. He had shoulder surgery June 1 and had been rehabbing the injury and awaiting medical clearance to return to the field for Grimsley.

The Whirlies, ranked No. 1 in the HSXtra.com Football Top 10 poll, have two games remaining in the regular season: 7:30 p.m. Friday against No. 6 Page (4-1 Metro 4-A, 4-4 overall) at Jamieson Stadium and Oct. 29 at No. 2 Northern Guilford (5-0, 8-0). If Grimsley (5-0, 8-0) wins both games, it will be a high seed in the Class 4-A playoffs, which begin Nov. 5.

Will be updated.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

