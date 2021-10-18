Grimsley football standout Travis Shaw to return for Page game

GREENSBORO — An already-significant high school football rivalry game Friday night just got a lot more interesting.

Grimsley defensive lineman Travis Shaw announced on social media Monday afternoon that he will play his first game of the season Friday night against archrival Page.

Shaw, a 6-foot-6, 325-pound defensive tackle, suffered a shoulder injury during the Whirlies' NCHSAA Class 4-A championship game victory over Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons on May 7. He had shoulder surgery June 1 and had been rehabbing the injury and awaiting medical clearance to return to the field for Grimsley.

The Whirlies, ranked No. 1 in the HSXtra.com Football Top 10 poll, have two games remaining in the regular season: 7:30 p.m. Friday against No. 6 Page (4-1 Metro 4-A, 4-4 overall) at Jamieson Stadium and Oct. 29 at No. 2 Northern Guilford (5-0, 8-0). If Grimsley (5-0, 8-0) wins both games, it will be a high seed in the Class 4-A playoffs, which begin Nov. 5.

