Grimsley gets shot at Greensboro Day in boys final

“We’ve been in that situation before a few times,” coach Darren Corbett said. “We have an experienced group that knows how to pull it out.”

Top-seeded Greensboro Day, with its collection of Division I recruits, will be a formidable foe. The Bengals have won eight of the last nine tournaments.

“When we play, we can be really good, too,” Corbett said.

GDS has played its first two games of the tournament without coach Freddy Johnson because of COVID protocols. It’s unlikely he’ll be on the bench for the title game, so assistant coach Jeff Smith will remain in charge.

“It’s a piece missing, but all the coaches are prepared to help us,” senior Jackson Noble said.

The Bengals played earlier this season with Smith directing the show because of Johnson’s neck surgery.

“We’re going to have the same preparation for every game,” guard Jaydon Young said. “(Coach Freddy Johnson) instills in us the things we have to do.”