Grimsley girls, West Forsyth boys take titles at Sawyer Invitational swimming

Team scores from the Robert R. Sawyer Invitational swimming meet at the Greensboro Aquatic Center on Tuesday night. Click on the PDF to find full individual results.
Combined team
1. West Forsyth 880
2. Grimsley 808
3. Page 630.5
4. Northern Guilford 619
5. Reynolds 604.5
6. Northwest Guilford 564
7. Southwest Guilford 442.5
8. Mount Tabor 407.5
9. Mountain Island Charter 353.5
10. Pine Lake Preparatory 327
11. Ragsdale 253
12. Western Guilford 139
13. Forsyth Home Educators 112
14. Davie County 101
15. Western Alamance 90
16. East Chapel Hill 69
17. Wheatmore Swim 55
18. Bradford Prep Bears 54.5
19. East Forsyth 50
20. Southeast Guilford 47
21. Chapel Hill 46
22. Carrboro 20
23. Smith 4
Girls team
1. Grimsley 453
2. Reynolds 406
3. West Forsyth 385
4. Northern Guilford 348
5. Page 244
6. Southwest Guilford 231
7. Pine Lake Preparatory 227
8. Mount Tabor HS 219
9. Northwest Guilford 216
10. Mountain Island Charter 178
11. Forsyth Home Educators 86
12. Western Alamance 77
13. Ragsdale 53
14. Davie County 52
15. East Chapel Hill 48
16. East Forsyth 46
16. Chapel Hill 46
18. Western Guilford 42
19. Southeast Guilford 36
20. Carrboro 20
21. Bradford Prep Bears 14
22. Wheatmore Swim 11
Boys team
1. West Forsyth 495
2. Page 386.5
3. Grimsley 355
4. Northwest Guilford 348
5. Northern Guilford 271
6. Southwest Guilford 211.5
7. Ragsdale 200
8. Reynolds 198.5
9. Mount Tabor 188.5
10. Mountain Island Charter 175.5
11. Pine Lake Preparatory 100
12. Western Guilford 97
13. Davie County 49
14. Wheatmore Swim 44
15. Bradford Prep Bears 40.5
16. Forsyth Home Educators 26
17. East Chapel Hill 21
18. Western Alamance 13
19. Southeast Guilford 11