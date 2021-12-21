 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by High Point University
Grimsley girls, West Forsyth boys take titles at Sawyer Invitational swimming
0 Comments

Grimsley girls, West Forsyth boys take titles at Sawyer Invitational swimming

  • 0
hsxtra logo web 010521

Team scores from the Robert R. Sawyer Invitational swimming meet at the Greensboro Aquatic Center on Tuesday night. Click on the PDF to find full individual results.

Combined team

1. West Forsyth 880

2. Grimsley 808

3. Page 630.5

4. Northern Guilford 619

5. Reynolds 604.5

6. Northwest Guilford 564

7. Southwest Guilford 442.5

8. Mount Tabor 407.5

9. Mountain Island Charter 353.5

10. Pine Lake Preparatory 327

11. Ragsdale 253

12. Western Guilford 139

13. Forsyth Home Educators 112

14. Davie County 101

15. Western Alamance 90

16. East Chapel Hill 69

17. Wheatmore Swim 55

18. Bradford Prep Bears 54.5

19. East Forsyth 50

20. Southeast Guilford 47

21. Chapel Hill 46

22. Carrboro 20

23. Smith 4

Girls team

1. Grimsley 453

2. Reynolds 406

3. West Forsyth 385

4. Northern Guilford 348

5. Page 244

6. Southwest Guilford 231

7. Pine Lake Preparatory 227

8. Mount Tabor HS 219

9. Northwest Guilford 216

10. Mountain Island Charter 178

11. Forsyth Home Educators 86

12. Western Alamance 77

13. Ragsdale 53

14. Davie County 52

15. East Chapel Hill 48

16. East Forsyth 46

16. Chapel Hill 46

18. Western Guilford 42

19. Southeast Guilford 36

20. Carrboro 20

21. Bradford Prep Bears 14

22. Wheatmore Swim 11

Boys team

1. West Forsyth 495

2. Page 386.5

3. Grimsley 355

4. Northwest Guilford 348

5. Northern Guilford 271

6. Southwest Guilford 211.5

7. Ragsdale 200

8. Reynolds 198.5

9. Mount Tabor 188.5

10. Mountain Island Charter 175.5

11. Pine Lake Preparatory 100

12. Western Guilford 97

13. Davie County 49

14. Wheatmore Swim 44

15. Bradford Prep Bears 40.5

16. Forsyth Home Educators 26

17. East Chapel Hill 21

18. Western Alamance 13

19. Southeast Guilford 11

20. Smith 4

20. East Forsyth 4

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady becomes first player in NFL history to feature in 15 Pro Bowls

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert