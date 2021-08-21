Grimsley hits the ground running in rout of Clayton

Transitioning from “hunter” to “hunted” often comes with growing pains, especially in the world of high school football. The Grimsley Whirlies, however, made it look easy Friday in a 56-0 rout of visiting Clayton. Senior quarterback Alonza Barnett III threw seven touchdown passes to four different receivers in less than three quarters, more than 1/3 of his total production last season. The Whirlies’ offense as a unit ran like a finely tuned sports car with all the bells and whistles.
“It helps when you return Alonza Barnett,” Grimsley coach Darryl Brown said after the game. “When you return a guy at that position who can command the offense, he’s like another coach on the field. He’s going to get the ball in the right spots to the right people. That’s huge. We were really efficient and I was really proud of our guys.”
Barnett was patient and poised, never putting his team in a bad spot by forcing passes downfield.
“I just did my job and spread the ball around to make sure everybody ate,” Barnett said. “And coach (Jesse) Tripp and coach Brown and our staff, they wrote up a great game plan -- I just executed.”
Three of Barnett’s touchdown passes found senior receiver Tyson Resper, who enters the season as the veteran of the receiving corps. He was flanked by sophomores Alex Taylor and Terrell Anderson, who both hold offers already from Power 5 schools. If that weren’t enough sophomore talent in the receivers’ room, Fred Sellars caught two touchdowns Friday, including a 45-yard strike in the second quarter.
“I’m the senior receiver, so I’ve got to step up and make plays when the ball is thrown to me,” Resper said.” We’ve got three young guys who are really good and that’s going to take the pressure off me.”
The visiting Comets returned just two starters on offense — neither at a skill position. Despite senior lineman Travis Shaw still sidelined while recovering from shoulder surgery, the Whirlies’ defense plugged all available running lanes, forcing Clayton to try and throw the ball more than it wanted. The secondary answered each time, leaving no Comet receivers running free.
But the night belonged to Barnett, who steered the offense around Jamieson Stadium while lightning flashed in the distance. No matter the situation, the veteran quarterback seemed to find the best possible answer.
“That’s experience, a little film work and like I said a great game plan by the coaches. Things were going to develop, (Clayton) was going to give stuff to us, and I just took what the defense gave me.”