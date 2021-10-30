Grimsley holds off Northern Guilford 42-36 in battle of unbeatens

GREENSBORO — When two unbeaten high school football teams get together to decide a conference championship in the final game of the regular season, the game doesn’t always live up to the hype.

Grimsley at Northern Guilford on Friday night was as good as advertised. The visitors put together a 16-play drive to kill off the final 7:35 of the game and held on for a 42-36 victory that gave the Whirlies the Metro 4-A title and extended their winning streak to 20 games.

“This is how it’s supposed to be,” said coach Darryl Brown, who guided Grimsley to the NCHSAA Class 4-A championship in the spring. “We told our guys all week, on the sideline and at halftime: This is how it’s supposed to be to win a championship. It’s supposed to be hard. You’re supposed to make hard, tough plays. You don’t want it to be easy.”

It wasn’t easy for the Whirlies as Northern Guilford rallied from a 19-point deficit to trail by six after Manny Elliott caught a 4-yard touchdown pass on fourth down with 7:35 to play.