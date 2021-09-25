Grimsley stays unbeaten, routs Northwest Guilford 55-21

GREENSBORO — The top-ranked Grimsley Whirlies erased an early deficit and reeled off 48 straight points to down conference foe Northwest Guilford 55-21 on Friday night at R.L. Billings Stadium.

The Whirlies (2-0 Metro 4-A, 5-0 overall) notched their 15th straight win and did so in dominating fashion, thanks to senior running back Jeiel Melton’s four rushing touchdowns. Melton came into Friday’s game with 311 total yards through four games. He left with 283 rushing yards, plus an 84-yard reception that put Grimsley in position to score its first touchdown.

With Melton finding rhythm and success running the ball, Grimsley finally looked like the juggernaut that demolished poor Clayton 56-0 in Week 1 of the season. Despite being undefeated in 2021, the Whirlies’ spent much of the last three (hotly contested) games relying perhaps too much on the arms and feet of senior quarterback Alonza Barnett. With Melton involved, the Whirlies looked every bit the part of a reigning state champion, intent on hunting another ring.