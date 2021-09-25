Grimsley stays unbeaten, routs Northwest Guilford 55-21

GREENSBORO — The top-ranked Grimsley Whirlies erased an early deficit and reeled off 48 straight points to down conference foe Northwest Guilford 55-21 on Friday night at R.L. Billings Stadium.
The Whirlies (2-0 Metro 4-A, 5-0 overall) notched their 15th straight win and did so in dominating fashion, thanks to senior running back Jeiel Melton’s four rushing touchdowns. Melton came into Friday’s game with 311 total yards through four games. He left with 283 rushing yards, plus an 84-yard reception that put Grimsley in position to score its first touchdown.
With Melton finding rhythm and success running the ball, Grimsley finally looked like the juggernaut that demolished poor Clayton 56-0 in Week 1 of the season. Despite being undefeated in 2021, the Whirlies’ spent much of the last three (hotly contested) games relying perhaps too much on the arms and feet of senior quarterback Alonza Barnett. With Melton involved, the Whirlies looked every bit the part of a reigning state champion, intent on hunting another ring.
For much of the first half, however, the Whirlies and Vikings circled one another like prizefighters sizing up one another. Grimsley struck first thanks to Melton’s 84-yard catch and subsequent 1-yard plunge into the end zone, but Northwest’s Bristol Carter returned the ensuing kickoff into Grimsley territory. The Vikings (1-1, 3-2) took it right at the vaunted Grimsley defense, taking a 14-7 lead after the second of Xavier Simmons’ two touchdown runs came with 11:50 to play in the second quarter.
Northwest appeared to be in prime position to extend its lead after recovering a Whirlies fumble at midfield, but senior linebacker Jordan Watkins picked off a pass near the Grimsley sideline to get the ball right back. Instead of facing a potential two-score deficit, the Whirlies had the ball and quickly punched it in to tie the game.
While Melton got the offensive glory, it was defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett who perhaps made the biggest difference in the game. Jarrett’s Power 5 size (6-feet-6, 325 pounds) and quick feet caused more than a few errant snaps in the first half, eventually leading to a Northwest fumble and subsequent Grimsley score. As a result, it seemed at times like it took the Vikings a second or two longer to run their play, allowing the defense to close in.
Grimsley’s win ties the Whirlies for first place in the Metro 4-A with Northern Guilford, which made easy work of Southeast Guilford on Friday (43-6). The Whirlies’ next game will be at home against struggling Western Guilford, while Northwest travels to Page, which has won two straight games. All eyes turning toward the Whirlies' showdown with the Nighthawks on Oct. 29 at Johnny Roscoe Stadium.
Scoring summary
Grimsley 7 14 27 7 — 55
Northwest Guilford 7 7 0 7 — 21
Gr — Jeiel Melton 1 run (Colin Prago kick), 1st, 9:09
NW — Xavier Simmons 2 run (Cameron Tippett kick), 1st, 6:18
NW — Simmons 1 run (Tippett kick), 2nd, 11:50
Gr — Alonza Barnett 3 run (Prago kick), 2nd, 6:36
Gr — Melton 5 run (Prago kick), 2nd, 0:20
Gr — Jacarion Maynard 20 run (Prago kick), 3rd, 8:39
Gr — Barnett 29 run (Kick failed), 3rd, 4:16
Gr — Melton 4 run (Kick failed), 3rd, 2:35
Gr — Antione Shaw 80 interception return (Melton run), 3rd, 0:41
Gr — Melton 12 run (Prago kick), 4th, 7:28
NW — Trenton Cloud 5 pass from Tanner Ballou (Tippett kick), 4th, 5:44
