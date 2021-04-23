Grimsley will host Matthews Butler affer defeating Durham Hillside

Grimsley

• QB Alonza Barnett II 16-of-26 passing, 210 yards, 2 TDs, 11 carries for 61 yards, 2 rushing TD

• RB Jeiel Melton 19 carries, 68 yards, 2 TD

• WR Anthony Dunkins 5 catches, 108 yards, 1 TD.

The big play

After Beatty found Brandon Turner for a 13-yard score, and then forcing a Grimsley punt, Hillside had momentum as the second quarter wound down. Starting at their own 20 with 3:38 to play, the Hornets drove all the way to the Grimsley 20 but failed to post any points.

What they're saying

• “That’s what he’s done all year. He’s so poised back there, makes throws when he has to make them. The offensive line does a decent job of staying on guys and forcing them upfield and creating lanes for him to step up in, and he will step up and make a throw if it’s there, or he’ll tuck it and run.” – Darryl Brown, Grimsley coach, after QB Alonza Barnett II accounted for four touchdowns.