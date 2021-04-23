Grimsley will host Matthews Butler after defeating Durham Hillside

A recap of Grimsley's 42-7 victory over Durham Hillside in the Class 4-A football playoffs.
Why the Whirlies won
It took Grimsley all of 41 seconds to take a 7-0 lead over the visiting Hornets, setting the tone for what was to come. The Whirlies got a polished performance from quarterback Alonza Barnett III, who accounted for four of Grimsley’s scores. More important, he didn’t make mistakes and turn the ball over. Time and again, if his receivers weren’t open, Barnett would tuck the ball and head for the nearest patch of green.
Why the Hornets lost
Hillside’s roster has size and speed, but their defense’s inability to get Grimsley off the field yielded a quick 21-0 deficit. To further rub salt in the Hornets’ wounds, starting quarterback Aden Beatty (also a vital part of Hillside’s rushing attack) left the game during the first drive of the third quarter and did not return. Handing a large deficit to sophomore backup Wilson Kargbo probably wasn’t in the Hornets’ game plan, and the Hornets struggled throughout the second half.
Stars
Hillside
• RB John Brown 9 rushes, 48 yards
• RB Jimmyll Williams 8 rushes for 42 yards.
Grimsley
• QB Alonza Barnett II 16-of-26 passing, 210 yards, 2 TDs, 11 carries for 61 yards, 2 rushing TD
• RB Jeiel Melton 19 carries, 68 yards, 2 TD
• WR Anthony Dunkins 5 catches, 108 yards, 1 TD.
The big play
After Beatty found Brandon Turner for a 13-yard score, and then forcing a Grimsley punt, Hillside had momentum as the second quarter wound down. Starting at their own 20 with 3:38 to play, the Hornets drove all the way to the Grimsley 20 but failed to post any points.
What they're saying
• “That’s what he’s done all year. He’s so poised back there, makes throws when he has to make them. The offensive line does a decent job of staying on guys and forcing them upfield and creating lanes for him to step up in, and he will step up and make a throw if it’s there, or he’ll tuck it and run.” – Darryl Brown, Grimsley coach, after QB Alonza Barnett II accounted for four touchdowns.
• “I really thought about (leaving early) in November when it wasn’t looking good but I knew that if there was any chance to play, I wanted to stay because I knew it would be worth it. Just how close we got last year, we had unfinished business.” – Lawson Albright, Grimsley tight end, on not leaving early for college and getting to another regional final.
Records
Hillside: 6-3
Grimsley: 8-0
Up next
Grimsley: No. 6 Matthews Butler, Friday, Class 4-A semifinal.
Scoring summary
Hillside 0 7 0 0 — 7
Grimsley 21 0 7 14 — 42
G – Tyson Resper 14 pass from Alonza Barnett III (Jake Henry kick), 1st, 11:19
G – Jeiel Melton 12 run (Henry kick), 1st, 7:34
G – Barnett 14 run (Henry kick), 1st, 2:20
H – Brandon Turner 13 pass from Aden Beatty (Nana Appiagyei kick), 2nd, 8:59
G – Melton 3 run (Henry kick), 3rd, 5:49
G – Anthony Dunkins 32 pass from Barnett III (Henry kick), 4th, 10:50
G – Barnett 24 run (Henry kick), 4th, 5:05