Grimsley will host Porter Ridge in second round of football playoffs

“It was crazy,” Jarrett said. “The defense was lit up all night. I was trying my hardest not to mess up.”

Despite a couple of long first-half possessions, the Whirlies had only two snaps that resulted in more than 20 yards – both 26-yard pass plays for touchdowns.

“I thought we were doing it in a lot of different ways,” Brown said.

The defense did its part.

Jacarion Maynard intercepted a pass in the first quarter and returned a fumble for a touchdown in the final minute of the second quarter. It was his third touchdown of the season, but first while on defense.

“We don’t get to score as much as we want to on defense,” said Maynard, who scooped the ball, dodged a couple of would-be tacklers and raced down the sideline.

Earlier, the Whirlies drove 73 yards and used almost four minutes on the game’s opening possession. Barnett connected with Nolan Albright in the end zone on an 8-yard play.

Following Maynard’s interception, Grimsley drove 95 yards on 12 plays. Melton finished it with a 13-yard run.

Thompson blocked a Cox Mill punt that resulted in a safety for the Whirlies.