Grimsley wins state championship in football, school's first since 1960

Grimsley's football team has won the school's first state championship since 1960, when it was known as Greensboro Senior High, scoring a 28-8 victory over Cardinal Gibbons of Raleigh in the Class 4-A title game Friday night at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill. A recap:

Why the Whirlies won

Junior quarterback Alonza Barnett made plays running and throwing, and Grimsley’s defense intercepted four passes. Jeiel Melton ran for 57 of his 116 yards in the second half to help the Whirlies seal the deal.

Stars

The big plays

With Cardinal Gibbons moving the ball and looking to cut into a 7-2 deficit late in the first half, Grimsley’s Nate Crawford picked off a Connor Clark pass and returned it to the Crusaders’ 24. After a 13-yard pass from Alonza Barnett to Christian Tutuh, Barnett hit Lawson Albright with a back-shoulder throw for an 11-yard TD. Jake Henry’s extra-point kick made it 14-2 with 17 seconds left in the half and the Whirlies were on their way to a state title.