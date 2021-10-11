Guilford County cross country championship rescheduled

What
Guilford County cross country championship meet
When
Wednesday
Where
Hagan-Stone Park, Pleasant Garden
Who
24 teams entered in each of the varsity races
Schedule (times approximate)
Boys varsity race, 5 p.m.; girls varsity race, 5:30; middle school race, 5:55.
Runners to watch
Boys – Jacob Barrow, Grimsley; Matthew Weaver, Northern Guilford; Nicholas Adames, Northwest Guilford; John Howard, Ragsdale; Eddison Bridges, Southeast Guilford; Cruz Hesling, Westchester. Girls – Natalie States, Estelle Teague, Kiersten Kohler, Northern Guilford; Allie Kinlaw, Page; Aliana Schwartz, Westchester.
Results
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034
Joe Sirera
