Guilford County cross country championship rescheduled
Guilford County Cross Country Championships (copy)

The Guilford County cross country championship meet was last held at Hagan-Stone Park in Pleasant Garden in August 2019.

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

What

Guilford County cross country championship meet

When

Wednesday

Where

Hagan-Stone Park, Pleasant Garden

Who

24 teams entered in each of the varsity races

Schedule (times approximate)

Boys varsity race, 5 p.m.; girls varsity race, 5:30; middle school race, 5:55.

Runners to watch

Boys – Jacob Barrow, Grimsley; Matthew Weaver, Northern Guilford; Nicholas Adames, Northwest Guilford; John Howard, Ragsdale; Eddison Bridges, Southeast Guilford; Cruz Hesling, Westchester. Girls – Natalie States, Estelle Teague, Kiersten Kohler, Northern Guilford; Allie Kinlaw, Page; Aliana Schwartz, Westchester.

Results

www.rrtiming.com

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

