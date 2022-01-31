Guilford County indoor track and field championships

At JDL Fast Track Winston-Salem
BOYS
55-meter dash: 1. Kameron Austin (SG), 6.59 seconds; 2. Isaiah Monroe (Du), 6.60; 3. Elijah Dawes (NW), 6.62. 300: 1. Isaiah Monroe (Du), 35.52; 2. Kameron Austin (SG), 36.63; 3. Elijah Dawes (NW), 36.67. 500: 1. Kameron Austin (SG), 1:09.40; 2. Isaiah Monroe (Du), 1:09.92; 3. Erick Pryor (SE), 1:10.80. 1,000: 1. Jacob Barrow (Gr), 2:48.34; 2. Matthew Weaver (NG), 2:52.22; 3. Nicholas Epps (SG), 2:54.29. 1,600: 1. Jacob Barrow (Gr), 4:41.10; 2. Nicholas Epps (SG), 4:49.24; 3. Matthew Weaver (NG), 4:52.28. 3,200: 1. Cruz Helsing (West), 10:03.26; 2. Jacob Barrow (Gr), 10:19.20; 3. John Howard (Rag), 10:19.78. 55 hurdles: 1. Nick Blackston (SG), 8.14; 2. Anthony Brown (WG), 8.24; 3. Raymond English (NG), 8.28. 4X200 relay: 1. Dudley, 1:31.28; 2. Western Guilford, 1:35.62; 3. Page, 1:37.07. 4X400 relay: 1. Page, 3:47.32; 2. Dudley, 3:48.60; 3. Southeast Guilford, 3:48.92. 4X800 relay: 1. Northern Guilford, 8:59.39; 2. Grimsley, 9:02.97; 3. Northwest Guilford, 9:04.30. High jump: 1. Devin Mims (Du), 5 feet, 6 inches; 2. Tim Patterson (Pa), 5-6; 3. Javariante Core (WG), 5-4. Long jump: 1. Jaivon Pegues (WG), 20-½; 2. Christopher Coltrane Gaston (WG), 19-10¾; 3. LeQuan Robinson (NG), 19-10. Triple jump: 1. Javariante Core (WG), 41-5; 2. LeQuan Robinson (NG), 40-11½; 3. Jaivon Pegues (WG), 39-8. Pole vault: 1. Dylan Maldonado (NW), 11-0; 2. Josiah Lester (Rag), 9-0. Shot put: 1. James Squires (SG), 45-3; 2. Dakota Brown (HPC), 36-8½; 3. Jayden McMillian (WG), 35-8½.
GIRLS
55-meter dash: 1. Dana Wilson (GDS), 7.15 seconds; 2. Sadiyah McGregor (Du), 7.26; 3. Hayleigh Bryant (NW), 7.41. 300: 1. Dana Wilson (GDS), 40.52; 2. Sadiyah McGregor (Du), 42.29; 3. Kelis Miller (SW), 44.95. 500: 1. Quiana Williams (NG), 1:26.25; 2. Jaiyah Nelson (Du), 1:26.91; 3. Madelin Hamuka (Pa), 1:26.94. 1,000: 1. Katrina Ford (NG), 3:25.90; 2. Logan Ehrhardt (SE), 3:29.15; 3. Kiersten Kohler (NG), 3:29.32. 1,600: 1. Katrina Ford (NG), 5:29.67; 2. Allie Kinlaw (Pa), 5:33.55; 3. Natalie States (NG), 5:38.33. 3,200: 1. Natalie States (NG), 11:59.27; 2. Allie Kinlaw (Pa), 12:08.62; 3. Lucy Eggleston (GDS), 12:37.19. 55 hurdles: 1. Senadzi Rankin (Du), 9.39; 2. Audrey Jenkins (Gr), 9.50; 3. Tanzania Washington (Du), 9.78. 4X200 relay: 1. Northwest Guilford, 1:53.95; 2. Dudley, 1:57. 73; 3. Western Guilford, 1:58.46. 4X400 relay: 1. Dudley, 4:26.93; 2. Northern Guilford, 4:30.57; 3. Grimsley, 4:38.78. 4X800 relay: 1. Northern Guilford, 10:21.83; 2. Page, 10:31.77; 3. Grimsley, 11:24.84. High jump: 1. Audrey Jenkins (Grimsley), 5 feet, 2 inches; 2. Hayleigh Bryant (NW), 5-0; 3. Carmen Wallace (NG), 4-8. Long jump: 1. Dana Wilson (Greensboro Day), 15-8½; 2. Ajavia Bush (WG), 14-11½; 3. Senadzi Rankin (Du), 14-11. Triple jump: 1. Carmen Wallace (NG), 33-0; 2. Serenitie Johnson (Du), 32-6; 3. Tanzania Washington (Du), 32-3½. Pole vault: 1. Rachel Boyette (Gr), 6-0. Shot put: 1. Noelle Miller (Du), 34-6; 2. Sady Moody (SW), 32-8; 3. Tamya Davidson (SW), 32-1½.
