Guilford County Schools allows sports workouts starting Sept. 28

GREENSBORO — The wait is over. Guilford County Schools today announced dates when voluntary workouts for high school athletics can begin, after they were delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The schedule starts with cross country and volleyball Sept. 28. Basketball teams can begin workouts Oct. 19 and football can begin Nov. 30.
“I’m so excited,” said Nancy Everett, Northwest Guilford’s volleyball coach. “The girls are just ecstatic! It really hit when we finally got our conference schedule, and now I’m talking to coaches about getting non-conference games.”
Initially, each sport will be allowed two workouts per week for a two-week conditioning period.
“A lot of my kids are playing somewhere,” Everett said. “It will at least get us together for those two weeks of conditioning, where we can’t really do any skill work yet. Just getting them together again as a unit is very important.”
Athletes will then transition from conditioning into four days per week of skill development work that will take teams up to the official start date of their sport's practices under the N.C. High School Athletic Association calendar.
“The skill development will be a little bit like the month of July would have been, where we’re able to get the kids in there and see them and see how they’ve improved during this pandemic,” Everett said.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and Rockingham County Schools athletics teams have been participating in voluntary workouts since early August. Parents, coaches and athletes have been lobbying GCS to allow them to get back into the game.
“I don’t think everybody’s going to get what they want right now,” said Grimsley athletics director Ethan Albright, whose sons, Lawson and Nolan, play football for the Whirlies. “I wanted football to start tomorrow. … But I’m excited to see there’s a plan put in place to return to sports.”
The Guilford County Schools announcement aligns with the district’s proposed plan to gradually return students to classroom instruction beginning the week of Sept. 28.
"Propelled by encouraging local health data, GCS decided to move forward with starting athletic workouts," the school district said in a news release. "GCS will continue to monitor local COVID-19 data and adjust or stop activities as needed."
“We are pleased that we can begin phasing back in our athletics program,” Leigh Hebbard, GCS director of athletics, said in the news release. “We know how important these activities are for our students and their well-being.”
That was a major concern for Albright, as a parent and an athletics director.
“It’s something I can present to my kids,” he said of the plan to return to athletics. “They’re dying for it. If you go to any ball field in Greensboro after 4 o’clock they’re all full. The kids need healthy outlooks. As a parent, I’m glad Guilford County Schools recognizes that it’s important.”
During the two-week conditioning period, voluntary workouts will follow the district's health and safety protocols and procedures for conditioning activities with an emphasis on screening, avoiding physical contact and social distancing, the news release said. Face coverings must be worn except during rigorous physical exercise. Once the skill development period begins, district teams will follow NCHSAA guidelines.
“My girls are so ready to do whatever it takes,” Everett said. “They so badly want to get back together as a group.”
