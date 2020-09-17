Guilford County Schools allows sports workouts starting Sept. 28

Athletes will then transition from conditioning into four days per week of skill development work that will take teams up to the official start date of their sport's practices under the N.C. High School Athletic Association calendar.

“The skill development will be a little bit like the month of July would have been, where we’re able to get the kids in there and see them and see how they’ve improved during this pandemic,” Everett said.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and Rockingham County Schools athletics teams have been participating in voluntary workouts since early August. Parents, coaches and athletes have been lobbying GCS to allow them to get back into the game.

“I don’t think everybody’s going to get what they want right now,” said Grimsley athletics director Ethan Albright, whose sons, Lawson and Nolan, play football for the Whirlies. “I wanted football to start tomorrow. … But I’m excited to see there’s a plan put in place to return to sports.”

The Guilford County Schools announcement aligns with the district’s proposed plan to gradually return students to classroom instruction beginning the week of Sept. 28.