Guilford County Schools cancels after-school activities Friday, Saturday

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools has canceled after-school activities Friday and Saturday, including high school athletics.
"Due to winter weather, and a recommendation by emergency management to ensure that buses are off the roads before 7 p.m., all schools will release one hour early today, Friday, Jan. 28," the district announced in a news release
Area teams were already facing a challenge making up contests postponed because of COVID-19 protocols and inclement weather. Playing Friday's basketball games, in particular, will be difficult as teams try to get in all their games before conference tournaments are scheduled to begin Feb. 14. The NCHSAA team wrestling playoffs are scheduled to begin Monday.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
Joe Sirera
