Guilford, Forsyth public schools cancels after-school activities Friday, Saturday

Guilford County Schools and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools haves canceled after-school activities Friday and Saturday, including high school athletics.

"Due to winter weather, and a recommendation by emergency management to ensure that buses are off the roads before 7 p.m., all schools will release one hour early today, Friday, Jan. 28," GCS announced in its news release.

"The schools that have student events/games impacted are communicating that to the individuals involved," Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools wrote in its news release.

Area teams were already facing a challenge making up contests postponed because of COVID-19 protocols and inclement weather. Playing Friday's basketball games, in particular, will be difficult as teams try to get in all their games before conference tournaments are scheduled to begin Feb. 14. The NCHSAA team wrestling playoffs are scheduled to begin Monday.

