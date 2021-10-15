HAECO extends sponsorship of high school basketball tournament

GREENSBORO — The high school basketball tournament founded as the Little 4 Invitational in 1976 is now the HAECOisHiring.com Invitational.

The tournament’s title partner, HAECO Americas, Inc., has signed a contract extension making HAECO the title partner of the holiday tournament through 2026. The 45th edition of the tournament is Dec. 27-29 at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex Special Event Center. Participating schools are: Dudley, Greensboro Day, Grimsley, Northwest Guilford, Page, Ragsdale, Smith and Southeast Guilford.

“HAECO continuing its relationship with the Greensboro Sports Council is tremendous news for our high school basketball tournament and our participating schools,” said Brett Weathersbee, the Greensboro Sports Council president. “The key to success in any relationship is both parties accomplishing their business objectives. For HAECO, that means enhancing its workforce with new talent, and for the Greensboro Sports Council, it means successfully raising money for our participating schools. We hope this relationship will remain mutually beneficial for many years to come. We thank Bill Collins, John Huff, David Kelly and their teams for their ongoing support.”