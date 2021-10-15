HAECO extends sponsorship of high school basketball tournament

GREENSBORO — The high school basketball tournament founded as the Little 4 Invitational in 1976 is now the HAECOisHiring.com Invitational.
The tournament’s title partner, HAECO Americas, Inc., has signed a contract extension making HAECO the title partner of the holiday tournament through 2026. The 45th edition of the tournament is Dec. 27-29 at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex Special Event Center. Participating schools are: Dudley, Greensboro Day, Grimsley, Northwest Guilford, Page, Ragsdale, Smith and Southeast Guilford.
“HAECO continuing its relationship with the Greensboro Sports Council is tremendous news for our high school basketball tournament and our participating schools,” said Brett Weathersbee, the Greensboro Sports Council president. “The key to success in any relationship is both parties accomplishing their business objectives. For HAECO, that means enhancing its workforce with new talent, and for the Greensboro Sports Council, it means successfully raising money for our participating schools. We hope this relationship will remain mutually beneficial for many years to come. We thank Bill Collins, John Huff, David Kelly and their teams for their ongoing support.”
According to a news release, "the tournament’s new name reflects the reason HAECO partnered with the Greensboro Sports Council to sponsor this high school basketball tournament in 2012: the company strives to hire qualified employees – the HAECOisHiring.com Invitational adds a 'call to action' to the event name. The international aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul company plans to enhance its on-site presence during the tournament to tell its story to more people attending the tournament and encourage high school students and their families to consider aviation as a potential career that could also provide the education needed to join the field."
“Aircraft maintenance is a rewarding career, and demand for qualified technicians is expected to increase over the next two decades,” said Bill Collins, president of HAECO. “Through our partnership with GTCC’s Aviation program, HAECO offers internships and apprenticeships to encourage high school students to pursue this career.”
HAECO’s human resources department is on site during the tournament to speak to attendees about aviation careers, and following the tournament, HAECO invites multiple participating teams, including the championship teams, to its facility at Piedmont Triad International Airport for a celebration and tour.
HAECO joined the tournament as title partner in 2012, signing a one-year agreement six weeks before the tournament. The company then signed a three-year extension followed by a five-year extension in 2016 that carried the partnership through the 2020 tournament. When that event was canceled because of COVID-19, the final year of the agreement moved to 2021. The new agreement begins with the 2022 event, but the new name is effective immediately. Financial terms of the agreement will not be disclosed, the Sports Council said in its news release.
