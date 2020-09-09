GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Sports Council board of directors is canceling the 2020 HAECO Invitational, the council announced today. The 45th annual HAECO Invitational was set for Dec. 26, 28 and 29 at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.
The N.C. High School Athletic Association announced recently that high school basketball would begin in early January, more than a week after the HAECO Invitational was scheduled, making it impossible for the tournament to be contested during its traditional dates. Dates later in the season were considered, but the Sports Council's board of directors quickly reached consensus on canceling the tournament during its September meeting due to scheduling challenges and uncertainty around capacity limits. Unlike professional and college sports, the board concluded that the tournament could not be played without fans because ticket sales and corporate partnerships raise the funds that are donated to charities and the participating schools after each tournament.
The 2020 HAECO Invitational was to include boys and girls teams from Dudley, Greensboro Day, Grimsley, Northern Guilford, Northwest Guilford, Page, Ragsdale and Smith.
“We are certainly disappointed to announce that, for the first time since 1975, the HAECO Invitational will not be played,” said Greensboro Sports Council president Frankie Jones Jr. “The NCHSAA schedule for starting the high school basketball season essentially made the cancellation of the tournament a foregone conclusion, but that did not make our decision any easier.
“This holiday tournament has been an important part of the Greensboro community for more than four decades, so it was not a decision we took lightly. While we are unable to play this year’s tournament, we look forward to the return of this annual holiday tradition next year. We certainly thank our partners at HAECO Americas for understanding and supporting this decision.”
The 45th HAECO Invitational is set for Dec. 27-29, 2021.
