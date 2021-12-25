HAECOIsHiring.com Invitational info

What
45th annual high school basketball tournament
When
Monday-Wednesday
Where
Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center
Who
Boys and girls teams from Dudley, Greensboro Day, Grimsley, Northwest Guilford, Page, Ragsdale, Smith, Southeast Guilford
Admission
Tournament books containing tickets for all games are $20, and single-session tickets are $10 for Monday and Tuesday and $15 for Wednesday
SCHEDULE
BOYS
Monday
Court 2
No. 2 Grimsley (8-0) vs. No. 7 Ragsdale (7-1), 2:30 p.m.
No. 3 Northwest Guilford (5-2) vs. No. 6 Page (3-4), 4 p.m.
Court 1
No. 1 Greensboro Day (15-2) vs. No. 8 Southeast Guilford (1-8), 6 p.m.
No. 4 Dudley (4-3) vs. No. 5 Smith (6-3), 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Court 2
Greensboro Day-Southeast Guilford loser vs. Dudley-Smith loser, 4:30 p.m.
Grimsley-Ragsdale loser vs. Northwest Guilford-Page loser, 6 p.m.
Court 1
Greensboro Day-Southeast Guilford winner vs. Dudley-Smith winner, 6 p.m.
Grimsley-Ragsdale winner vs. Northwest Guilford-Page winner, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Court 2
Seventh-place game, noon
Court 1
Fifth-place game, noon
Third-place game, 3 p.m.
Championship, 7 p.m.
GIRLS
Monday
Court 1
No. 1 Northwest Guilford (6-3) vs. No. 8 Dudley (1-6), 3 p.m.
No. 4 Greensboro Day (5-5) vs. No. 5 Page (2-5), 4:30 p.m.
Court 2
No. 2 Ragsdale (4-3) vs. No. 7 Grimsley (3-5), 5:30 p.m.
No. 6 Southeast Guilford (6-2) vs. No. 3 Smith (8-1), 7 p.m.
Tuesday
Court 2
Northwest Guilford-Dudley loser vs. Greensboro Day-Page loser, 1:30 p.m.
Ragsdale-Grimsley loser vs. Smith-Southeast Guilford loser, 3 p.m.
Court 1
Northwest Guilford-Dudley winner vs. Greensboro Day-Page winner, 1:30 p.m.
Ragsdale-Grimsley winner vs. Smith-Southeast Guilford winner, 3 p.m.
Wednesday
Court 2
Seventh-place game, 10:30 a.m.
Court 1
Fifth-place game, 10:30 a.m.
Third-place game, 1:30 p.m.
Championship, 5 p.m.
