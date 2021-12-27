 Skip to main content
HAECOIsHiring.com Invitational update
New HAECO basketball tournament logo 2021

What

45th annual high school basketball tournament

When

Through Wednesday

Where

Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center

Who

Boys and girls teams from Dudley, Greensboro Day, Grimsley, Northwest Guilford, Page, Ragsdale, Smith, Southeast Guilford

Admission

Single-session tickets are $10 for Tuesday and $15 for Wednesday

MONDAY'S RESULTS

BOYS

No. 2 Grimsley 67, No. 7 Ragsdale 62

No. 6 Page 56, No. 3 Northwest Guilford 53

No. 1 Greensboro Day (15-2) vs. No. 8 Southeast Guilford (1-8), 6 p.m.

No. 4 Dudley (4-3) vs. No. 5 Smith (6-3), 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

No. 1 Northwest Guilford 51, No. 8 Dudley 32

No. 5 Page 39, No. 4 Greensboro Day 16

No. 2 Ragsdale (4-3) vs. No. 7 Grimsley (3-5), 5:30 p.m.

No. 6 Southeast Guilford (6-2) vs. No. 3 Smith (8-1), 7 p.m.

TUESDAY'S GAMES

BOYS

Court 2

Greensboro Day-Southeast Guilford loser vs. Dudley-Smith loser, 4:30 p.m.

Ragsdale (7-2) vs. Northwest Guilford (5-3), 6 p.m.

Court 1

Greensboro Day-Southeast Guilford winner vs. Dudley-Smith winner, 6 p.m.

Grimsley (9-0) vs. Page (4-4), 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Court 2

Dudley (1-7) vs. Greensboro Day (5-6), 1:30 p.m.

Ragsdale-Grimsley loser vs. Smith-Southeast Guilford loser, 3 p.m.

Court 1

Northwest Guilford (7-3) vs. Page (6-5), 1:30 p.m.

Ragsdale-Grimsley winner vs. Smith-Southeast Guilford winner, 3 p.m.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

