Health officials raise alarm about sharp increase in COVID clusters among school sports teams

The athletics classification is made when NCDHHS receives the initial cluster report so these numbers most likely do not include clusters that later impacted a team, the agency said in the release. All data is preliminary and is subject to change.

"There is increasing urgency for everyone ages 12 and older to get vaccinated as soon as possible," state health officials said in the release.

COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the United States continue to be remarkably effective in reducing risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death, even against the widely circulating delta variant, NCDHHS said.

People ages 12 to 17 can get the Pfizer vaccine. To find providers with the Pfizer vaccine, go to MySpot.nc.gov and filter for Pfizer. People 18 and older can get the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. More information can be found at TeenVaxFacts.com.

Health officials also recommend that everyone wear a mask in indoor public spaces — all of North Carolina's 100 counties have high or substantial levels of transmission as defined by the CDC.