College basketball coaching legends Mike Krzyzewski and Roy Williams headline the 75th annual North Carolina Coaches Association coaching clinics, to be held Monday through Wednesday at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The keynote session is scheduled to take place Monday in the Greensboro Coliseum’s main arena and will be moderated by Wes Durham of the ACC Network. Doors to the arena will open at 1:30 p.m. and the program will begin at 2 p.m.

The coaching clinics are held in conjunction with high school all-star games featuring top athletes for their sport in the state. The women’s basketball all-star game is at 6:30 p.m. Monday, followed by the men’s game set for 8:30 p.m., both played at the Greensboro Coliseum. The girls soccer match is slated for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, followed by the boys match at 8:30 p.m., both at MacPherson Stadium in Browns Summit. The football game will be held at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Grimsley’s Jamieson Stadium.

According to Association co-clinic director Mac Morris, the registration fee was $60 before July 1 and $85 afterward.

Here is the schedule for the rest of the coaching clinics and information about this year’s speakers:

Monday

Men’s Basketball: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Pat Kelsey

The College of Charleston coach led the Cougars this past season to a 31-4 record and its first CAA title since 2018 in his second season there as coach; it had a 28-3 record at the end of the regular season to lead the nation in wins. Named 2023 NABC and USBWA District Coach of the Year. As Winthrop coach, Kelsey’s teams averaged 20.7 wins over his last nine years there, the most for any Big South Conference Coach over that span. Guided the Eagles to a 23-2 record in 2021, which included a school-record 21-game winning streak, to earn Big South Conference coach of the year honors.

Women’s Basketball: 9:50 a.m. to 10:40 a.m., Kim McNeill

The East Carolina coach was named 2023 AAC Coach of the Year, after leading the Lady Pirates to a 23-10 record as well as the program’s third-ever NCAA Tournament bid, the first since 2007. The team was picked to finish last in the conference in the preseason coaches poll but won the title. It ranked third in the nation for both steals and turnovers forced per game and were 23rd in scoring defense out of 350 Division I teams.

Women’s Basketball: 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Megan Gebbia

In her first year at Wake Forest, Gebbia was the winningest first-year coach in program history and its 17 wins were the most since the 2011-2012 season. Gebbia’s two staggered sessions will be about motion offense and ball screen offense that helped the Deacons finish second in program history with 227 three-pointers made.

Keynote Session: 2 p.m. to 2:55 p.m., Mike Krzyzewski

The Duke men’s coach from 1980-2022, Krzyzewski guided the Blue Devils to five national titles, second only to John Wooden, 13 final fours, the most of any coach, 15 ACC Tournament championships and 13 ACC regular season championships. His overall record of 1,202-368 between Army and Duke makes him the winningest men’s basketball coach in NCAA Division I history. Krzyzewski has been named Naismith College Coach of the Year three times, NABC Coach of the Year twice and ACC Coach of the Year five times. The Chicago native has also coached the US National Team to six gold medals and assistant for three, including the famed 1992 Olympics “Dream Team.”

Keynote Session: 2 p.m. to 2:55 p.m., Roy Williams

The Marion native compiled a 903-264 to rank fifth all-time in NCAA Division I men’s basketball coaching wins. As coach at Kansas (1988-2003) and North Carolina (2003-2021), the three-time national champion has also reached nine final fours, won 18 regular season conference championships and seven conference tournament titles. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall-of-Fame member was a two-time AP Coach of the Year, two-time ACC Coach of the Year and seven-time Big Eight/Big 12 Coach of the Year. Began as a high school coach at Charles D. Owen and worked as a UNC assistant under Dean Smith, prior to that.

Wrestling: 9:50 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 3:45 p.m., Pat Santoro

The only four-time all-american grappler in Pitt history, he accomplished school records with 20 NCAA Tournament victories and most wins with his 167-13 record that includes two national titles. The current Lehigh coach has been named EIWA Coach of the Year six times and previously led Maryland to its first ACC title in 35 years in 2008.

Tuesday

Baseball: 9:50 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 3:45 p.m., Chris Pollard

The Duke coach since 2013, Pollard has led the Blue Devils to three Super Regionals (2018, 2019, 2023) and an ACC Tournament title (2021), each the first in program history. Pollard also led the program to three consecutive postseason appearances for the first time in program history and his first postseason appearance in 2016 was the first since 1961.

Golf: 8:55 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., Larry McWane

The Lynchburg, Virginia native received the 2020 Charles E. Lynch, Jr. Distinguished Service Award by the Carolinas Golf Association (CGA). Qualified to be a CGA Senior Rules Official in 2015 and obtained USGA “expert” rating as a rules official in 2019. Was General Chairman of the 119th US Amateur at Pinehurst Country Club in 2019.

Golf: 9:50 a.m. to 10:40 a.m., Will Barlock

The Director of Physical Therapy for P4S based out of Raleigh, his talk will be about how to warm up, stretch, activate and prepare for matches. Received doctorate in physical therapy from Springfield College.

Golf: 10:45 a.m. to 11:35 a.m., Chris Jones

The current Pfeiffer men’s and women’s coach since 2021 was the first Northern Guilford golf coach and led the boys to an NCHSAA 3A state championship in 2010, the third year of the school’s existence, and led the girls to 3A state runner-ups in 2011 and 2013. Has also been an assistant at Belmont Abbey College and in the head position at Johnson & Wales University.

Golf: 11:40 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Robert Christina

The former UNC-Greensboro assistant is a nationally recognized authority and consultant on golf learning and the mental game. His 2005 “A New Way to Putt” cover story in Golf Magazine won the National Magazine’s Editor’s Award, the first for any golf magazine. Named one of Golf Magazine’s Innovators of the Year in 2008. In 2009, his research with Eric Alpenfels on how to practice skills and effectively take them to the course won The Outstanding Research Award at the World Scientific Congress of Golf.

Soccer: 8:55 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Paul Marco

The Binghampton men’s coach since 2002, he took a team that won two games the season prior and has built a successful program. Back-to-back American East regular season championships in 2006 and 2007 were first in league since Boston University in 1992 and 1993. From 2003-2008, it reached an AEC-record six consecutive conference championship games. The 2007 team posted the highest combined GPA academically in the nation.

Soccer: 8:55 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Paul Payne

Retired as Bloomsbury University’s winningest men’s soccer coach after 19 seasons in January 2018. Led Huskies to 146 victories, seven PSAC playoff berths, two PSAC Championship appearances and an NCAA playoff appearance in 2014, the second ever for the program and first since 1978. Created national-reaching Red Card Cancer program.

Track: 9:50 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Bob Braman

The Florida State cross country and track coach has served the Seminoles for over two decades. His men’s teams won NCAA outdoor track national championships in 2006 and 2008. His Noles men have 20 top 10 NCAA Championship finishes and his women have seven. Has coached the men to 13 outdoor and 12 indoor track ACC titles and women to four and four.

Track: 2 p.m. to 3:45 p.m., Udon Cheek

The East Carolina assistant specializes in sprints, relays and hurdles for his alma-mater. Arrived at ECU as a walk-on but earned a scholarship. Helped coach Choo Justice from 1992-1996 and was a high school assistant after that at DH Conley and JH Rose, before returning to ECU in 2008.

Strength and Conditioning: 2:00 p.m. to 3:45 p.m., Perry Costales

The assistant sports performance coach for Olympic Sports at UNC-Charlotte, he oversees all aspects of performance for men’s and women’s soccer. Has coached an all-american, multiple all-conference selections and several MLS Super Draft selections. Holds nationally-recognized certifications from NSCA and USA Weightlifting, in addition to degrees.

Mental Coaching and Motivation: 2:00 p.m. to 3:45 p.m., Chase Crocker

Works with Winning Mindset to help develop mental toughness and focus for peak performance. Received strong reviews from last year, according to the Association.

Wednesday

Cross Country: 8:55 a.m. to 12:35 a.m., Vin Lananna

The current Virginia cross country and track director has coached 20 individual All-Americans, two individual NCAA champions and 19 individual ACC champions at Virginia in four seasons. A five-time NCAA cross country coach of the year and was inducted into the US Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2012. Won 11 combined team national championships at Oregon and Stanford in addition to serving as a US National Team coach.

Football: 8:55 a.m. to 11:35 a.m., Todd Dodge

The former Texas Longhorns’ quarterback retired in after the 2021 season as one of the greatest high school coaches in the state of Texas’ rich history. Compiled a 234-72 preps record and seven state championships. Led Southlake Carroll to four state titles and a 79-1 record from 2002-2006 and lost by one point in the 2003 state final.

Football: 11:40 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 3:45 p.m., Dan Brooks

College assistant roles have included stops at Florida, North Carolina, Tennessee and Clemson, with a speciality in defensive line. Most recently served as associate head coach and defensive tackles coach at Clemson, where he was named AFCA Assistant Coach of the Year in 2016, his last year and a national championship season for the Tigers.

Softball: 9:50 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Cali Barron

An All-ACC and NFCA Southeast All-Region performer and member of Florida State’s 2018 ACC and National Championship team. Current softball coach at Carrollton High School (GA).

Softball: 11:40 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 3:45 p.m., Anna Shelnutt

Another player on FSU’s 2018 title team, the current Troy assistant entered 2023 as the Seminoles all-time leader with 1,211 career putouts. Named to Women’s College World Series All-Tournament team that year with strong postseason stretch.

Swimming: 8:55 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Melissa King-Pierce

Accomplished Marvin Ridge boys and girls swim coach with multiple state championships.

Tennis: Noon to 1 p.m., Milly Huss

Former WTA player who reached as high as No. 48 in singles in 2007 and No. 29 in doubles in 2005. Mixed doubles semifinalist at Wimbledon in 2003. Represented Venezuela in two Olympics and is the only player to win back-to-back Pan-American singles gold medals.

Tennis: 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Matt Knoll

Former Baylor coach led the program for 22 years from 1997-2018. The three-time national coach of the year had a 510-150 men’s tennis record and captured 13 Big 12 Conference regular season titles, including eight straight from 2002-2009, and eight Big 12 Tournament titles. Won the 2004 national championship.

Volleyball: 9:50 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 3:45 p.m., Dan Meske

Louisville associate head coach since 2017 and was a part of the Cardinals 2021 team that finished 32-1, won 32 straight games and reached its first No. 1 ranking in program history. The 28-0 regular season was the program’s first undefeated mark in program history, with Dani Busboy Kelly being the first woman in NCAA history to accomplish the feat as coach.

Eating Disorders: 2 p.m. to 2:50 p.m., Rachael Steil

The former NAIA All-American cross country runner is the author of the book “Running in Silence” and a coach who is nationally recognized as an eating disorder recovery speaker.