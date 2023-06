The North Carolina Lacrosse Coaches Association has named its boys and girls all-state and all-region teams for the 2023 season.

The boys teams were divided between NCHSAA 4A and 1A/2A/3A classifications, but the girls teams did not have selections organized by classification.

Here are the Piedmont Triad players who were named.

Boys

All-Region

4A West

First Team: Tyler Mosca, Attack, Sr., Northern Guilford

Second Team: Brady Dole, Defense, Sr., Northwest Guilford; Drew Grau, Midfield, Sr., Reynolds; Nick Hampton, Goalie, Sr., Reynolds; Mac Murphy, Defense, So., Reynolds; Tre Parrett, Long Stick Midfield, Fr., Northwest Guilford

Third Team: Duncan Brown, Midfield, Jr., Reynolds; Matthew Fangmann, Midfield, Sr., Mount Tabor; Will Mensh, Long Stick Midfield, Sr., Reynolds; Cooper Mihalko, Long Stick Midfield, Jr., Reagan; Davis Palombo, Attack, Sr., Northwest Guilford; Parker Peters, Faceoff Specialist, So., Northern Guilford; Koren Vanterpool, Attack, Fr., Page

Honorable Mention: Hunter Bisbee, Attack, Sr., Grimsley; Grant Devaney, Midfield, Jr., Northern Guilford; Ian Martti, Defense, Sr., Page; David Powell, Attack, Sr., Reynolds; Andrew Spradley, Goalie, Sr., Northern Guilford; Ben Townsend, Midfield, Sr., Northwest Guilford

1A/2A/3A West

First Team: Weston Black, Defense, So., Atkins; Tanner Cave, Midfield, Sr., Bishop McGuinness; Matthew Cetrone, Attack, So., Bishop McGuinness; Miles Fuehler, Faceoff Specialist, Jr., Bishop McGuinness; Myles Payne, Defense, Sr., Bishop McGuinness

Second Team: Broderick Freeman, Midfield, Sr., Atkins; Connor Habeeb, Midfield, So., Cornerstone Charter; Rio O'Hale, Attack, Sr., Bishop McGuinness

Honorable Mention: Vincent Nocito, Goalie, Sr., Atkins

All-State

4A West

First Team: Tyler Mosca, Attack, Sr., Northern Guilford

Second Team: Nick Hampton, Goalie, Sr., Reynolds; Tre Parrett, Long Stick Midfield, Fr., Northwest Guilford

Third Team: Brady Dole, Defense, Sr., Northwest Guilford; Drew Grau, Midfield, Sr., Reynolds; Will Mensh, Long Stick Midfield, Sr., Reynolds; Cooper Mihalko, Long Stick Midfield, Jr., Reagan; Mac Murphy, Defense, So., Reynolds; Parker Peters, Faceoff Specialist, So., Northern Guilford

Honorable Mention: Matthew Fangmann, Midfield, Sr., Mount Tabor; Davis Palombo, Attack, Sr., Northwest Guilford; Andrew Spradley, Goalie, Sr., Northern Guilford; Koren Vanterpool, Attack, Fr., Page

1A/2A/3A West

First Team: Miles Fuehler, Faceoff Specialist, Jr., Bishop McGuinness; Myles Payne, Defense, Sr., Bishop McGuinness

Second Team: Weston Black, Defense, So., Atkins; Tanner Cave, Midfield, Sr., Bishop McGuinness; Matthew Cetrone, Attack, So., Bishop McGuinness; Broderick Freeman, Midfield, Sr., Atkins

Honorable Mention: Connor Habeeb, Midfield, So., Cornerstone Charter; Vincent Nocito, Goalie, Sr., Atkins

Girls

All-Region

West

First Team: Sophia Apple, Offense, So., Northwest Guilford; Allison Boyd, Offense, Sr., Reynolds; Piper Leinbach, Offense, Sr., Reynolds

Second Team: Nell Chandler, Defense, Jr., Reynolds; Ellie Choplin, Offense, Sr., Reynolds; Bailey Fox, Offense, Jr., West Forsyth; Emma Gray, Offense, Sr., Reynolds; Alivia Gurley, Offense, Jr., West Forsyth; Jenna Hirvonen, Defense, Sr., Northwest Guilford; Mariella Hough, Offense, Sr., Reynolds; Adelaide Merrick, Offense, So., Reynolds; Leah Meyers, Offense, Fr., West Forsyth; Josie Parrett, Offense, Jr., Northwest Guilford; Gracie Vickery, Offense, Sr., East Forsyth

Third Team: Kate Dennen, Offense, So., Bishop McGuinness; Kendall Gurley, Offense, Fr., West Forsyth; Samantha Keene, Goalie, Sr., Northwest Guilford; Elizabeth Kim, Goalie, Fr., Reynolds; Morgan McDaniel, Goalie, Sr., West Forsyth; Aaralyn Russell, Offense, Fr., West Forsyth; Jenna Scheponik, Defense, Sr., Northwest Guilford; Ella Suire, Offense, So., Bishop McGuinness; Alayna Villalobos, Offense, So., Northwest Guilford; Abby Wyss, Offense, Sr., Reagan

All-State

West

Second Team: Sophia Apple, Offense, So., Northwest Guilford; Allison Boyd, Offense, Sr., Reynolds; Emma Gray, Offense, Sr., Reynolds; Mariella Hough, Offense, Sr., Reynolds; Piper Leinbach, Offense, Sr., Reynolds; Adelaide Merrick, Offense, So., Reynolds; Josie Parrett, Offense, Jr., Northwest Guilford

Third Team: Nell Chandler, Defense, Jr., Reynolds; Ellie Choplin, Offense, Sr., Reynolds; Kate Dennen, Offense, So., Bishop McGuinness; Bailey Fox, Offense, Jr., West Forsyth; Alivia Gurley, Offense, Jr., West Forsyth; Jenna Hirvonen, Defense, Sr., Northwest Guilford; Leah Meyers, Offense, Fr., West Forsyth; Gracie Vickery, Offense, Sr., East Forsyth; Alayna Villalobos, Offense, So., Northwest Guilford