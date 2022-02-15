 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here's how the NCHSAA basketball playoffs work
Here's how the NCHSAA basketball playoffs work

The NCHSAA will announce its 2022 basketball playoff pairings Saturday after conference tournaments are completed. Here's what you need to know about the playoffs, which begin Feb. 22:

WHO GETS IN?

Automatic qualifiers

Two teams from each of the six conferences that include area schools get into the playoffs automatically: the regular-season champion and either the second-place finisher or the conference tournament champion if the tournament is won by a team that finished third or lower during the regular season. Here are the top two finishers in each conference after tiebreakers:

BOYS

Central Piedmont 4-A: 1. East Forsyth; 2. Glenn.

Metro 4-A: 1. Grimsley; 2. Ragsdale.

Mid-Piedmont 3-A: 1. Ledford; 2. Central Davidson.

Mid-State 3-A: 1. Smith; 2. Dudley.

Mid-State 2-A: 1. Morehead; 2. Walkertown.

Northwest 1-A: 1. Winston-Salem Prep; 2. Bishop McGuinness.

GIRLS

Central Piedmont 4-A: 1. East Forsyth; 2. Reagan.

Metro 4-A: 1. Northern Guilford; 2. Southwest Guilford.

Mid-Piedmont 3-A: 1. North Davidson; 2. Oak Grove.

Mid-State 3-A: 1. Smith; 2. Atkins.

Mid-State 2-A: 1. Andrews; 2. West Stokes.

Northwest 1-A: 1. Bishop McGuinness; 2. N.C. Leadership Academy.

Wild cards

Once all the automatic qualifiers are placed in the West bracket in each of the four classifications, each 32-team bracket will be filled based on the MaxPreps boys and girls RPI rankings.

HOW MANY ROUNDS?

There are no byes in the playoffs, so a team must win five games to claim a state championship. 

WHERE ARE GAMES PLAYED?

The higher seed will be the home team through the regional finals, which are scheduled for March 5, unless the NCHSAA deems a regional final site to be too small or "inadequate" and moves the game to a neutral site. State championship games will be played March 12 at either the Smith Center in Chapel Hill or Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

