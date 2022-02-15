Here's how the NCHSAA basketball playoffs work

The NCHSAA will announce its 2022 basketball playoff pairings Saturday after conference tournaments are completed. Here's what you need to know about the playoffs, which begin Feb. 22:

WHO GETS IN?

Automatic qualifiers

Two teams from each of the six conferences that include area schools get into the playoffs automatically: the regular-season champion and either the second-place finisher or the conference tournament champion if the tournament is won by a team that finished third or lower during the regular season. Here are the top two finishers in each conference after tiebreakers: