High Point Christian finds new football coach in California

High Point Christian has hired Ryan Rocha as head football coach, assistant athletics director and strength and conditioning teacher, the school announced in an email Wednesday.

Rocha succeeds Sam Beasley, a longtime Cougars assistant who stepped down after one season as head coach in which the team went 3-7.

Rocha comes to High Point from Tulare, Calif., a town about halfway between Fresno and Bakersfield in the state's Central Valley region. He was the head coach at Tulare Western High School, his alma mater, from 2013-20 before stepping down to spend more time with his family. He remained a teacher at Tulare Western this school year.

Rocha took over a program that went 0-10 the year before he arrived and left as the school's all-time winningest coach, after posting a 63-22 record in his eight seasons. His teams never had a losing season and he guided the Mustangs to three Valley championship games in his last four years.

"As a devoted Christ follower, Coach Rocha has tremendous care for his players and families along with his incredible accomplishments on the field," High Point Christian athletics director Corey Gesell said in a news release.