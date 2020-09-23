High Point Christian to kick off high school football season

Before that livestream goes live, High Point Christian athletics director Corey Gesell and his staff will have prepared the facility for two football teams with approximately 70 players, two coaching staffs, clock operators, a public-address announcer and a full crew of officials.

The teams and the officials will go to the stadium dressed, as the locker rooms will be closed. They will be able to use restrooms, but those must be sanitized afterward. Pregame and halftime pep talks will be on the field, with the teams and officials socially distanced.

The footballs and other equipment must be sanitized whenever play allows, and certified athletics trainers and medical staff have to take more precautions than usual to limit any potential spread of the coronavirus. In a sport with heavy physical contact on every play it won’t be easy, but Gesell is confident it can be done.

“We’re fine. We’re excited!” Gesell said. “My trainer (Morgen Wade) and I, along with our administration, have been reviewing things since we got our schedule that said we had a home game for the first game. We feel like we’ve got things lined up for everybody to be safe, everybody to be screened. We’re just taking things slowly.”