High Point Christian will play a seven-game football regular season starting Sept. 25.
The Cougars open with Indian Trail Metrolina Christian and close the regular season Nov. 6 with Arden Christ School, a team they face twice. The NCISAA playoffs begin Friday, Nov. 13. Last season, coach Scott Bell's team reached the semifinals of the Division II playoffs and finished 8-4.
Here's High Point Christian's schedule (all kickoffs at 7 p.m.):
Sept. 25: Indian Trail Metrolina Christian
Oct. 2: At Hickory Christian
Oct. 9: At Arden Christ School
Oct. 16: Matthews Covenant Day
Oct. 23: Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Ga.)
Oct. 30: At Cabarrus Stallions
Nov. 6: Arden Christ School
