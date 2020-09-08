081520-gnr-spt-hsfootball (copy)

High Point Christian will play a seven-game football schedule starting Sept. 25.

 KHADEJEH NIKOUYEH, NEWS & RECORD

The Cougars open with Indian Trail Metrolina Christian and close the regular season Nov. 6 with Arden Christ School, a team they face twice. The NCISAA playoffs begin Friday, Nov. 13. Last season, coach Scott Bell's team reached the semifinals of the Division II playoffs and finished 8-4.

Here's High Point Christian's schedule (all kickoffs at 7 p.m.):

Sept. 25: Indian Trail Metrolina Christian

Oct. 2: At Hickory Christian

Oct. 9: At Arden Christ School

Oct. 16: Matthews Covenant Day

Oct. 23: Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Ga.)

Oct. 30: At Cabarrus Stallions

Nov. 6: Arden Christ School

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

