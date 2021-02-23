High school basketball state tournament scoreboard: Feb. 23

Full pairings at NCHSAA.org.
Second round
Thursday's games
BOYS
CLASS 4-A WEST
No. 5 Page (13-2) at No. 4 Reynolds (12-1)
CLASS 3-A WEST
No. 6 Mount Tabor (12-2) at No. 3 Hickory (10-1)
CLASS 3-A EAST
No. 15 Fayetteville Westover (11-2) at No. 10 Northern Guilford (16-0)
CLASS 2-A WEST
No. 9 Atkins (13-1) at No. 1 Hendersonville (14-0)
No. 6 North Davidson (12-0) at No. 3 North Lincoln (13-2)
CLASS 2-A EAST
No. 13 Kinston (11-3) at No. 5 Reidsville (11-1)
CLASS 1-A WEST
No. 14 Uwharrie Charter (11-3) at No. 6 Mount Airy (12-3)
GIRLS
CLASS 4-A WEST
No. 12 Charlotte Independence (6-2) at No. 4 East Forsyth (13-1)
CLASS 3-A EAST
No. 11 Southeast Guilford (7-5) at No. 3 Eastern Alamance (13-0)
CLASS 2-A WEST
No. 9 Newton-Conover (15-0) at No. 1 West Stokes (11-0)
CLASS 2-A EAST
No. 10 St. Pauls (14-0) at No. 2 McMichael (5-8)
No. 13 Wheatmore (11-3) at No. 5 Randleman (11-3)
CLASS 1-A WEST
No. 8 Robbinsville (14-1) at No. 1 East Surry (13-0)
No. 15 Bishop McGuinness (9-4) at No. 7 Elkin (7-6)
First round
Tuesday's results
BOYS
CLASS 4-A WEST
No. 5 Page 53, No. 12 Glenn 42
No. 4 Reynolds 69, No. 13 Charlotte Myers Park 61
No. 6 Cary Panther Creek 77, No 11 Grimsley 65
CLASS 3-A WEST
No. 4 Boiling Springs Crest 75, No. 13 Dudley 62
No. 6 Mount Tabor 64, No. 11 Charlotte Catholic 56
CLASS 3-A EAST
No. 9 East Wake 63, No. 8 Eastern Guilford 62
No. 10 Northern Guilford 77, No. 7 East Chapel Hill 44
CLASS 2-A WEST
No. 1 Hendersonville 83, No. 16 Ledford 64
No. 9 Atkins 68, No. 8 West Stanly 53
No. 3 North Lincoln 77, No. 14 Forbush 55
No. 6 North Davidson 62, No. 11 East Lincoln 59
CLASS 2-A EAST
No. 5 Reidsville 68, No. 12 Red Springs 50
No. 7 St. Pauls 88, No. 10 Morehead 54
CLASS 1-A WEST
No. 6 Mount Airy 74, No. 11 Huntersville Christ the King 66
No. 2 Hayesville 70, No. 15 Winston-Salem Prep 65
GIRLS
CLASS 4-A WEST
No. 12 Charlotte Independence 62, No. 5 Northwest Guilford 49
No. 4 East Forsyth 53, No. 13 Ragsdale 48
No. 2 South Caldwell 45, No. 15 West Forsyth 38
CLASS 3-A WEST
No. 10 Charlotte Catholic 62, No. 7 Dudley 56
No. 2 Enka 58, No. 15 Southwest Guilford 45
CLASS 3-A EAST
No. 11 Southeast Guilford 55, No. 6 Rocky Mount 50
No. 2 Greenville D.H. Conley 74, No. 15 Northern Guilford 67
CLASS 2-A WEST
No. 1 West Stokes 41, No. 16 Ledford 23
No. 5 Claremont Bunker Hill 58, No. 12 North Davidson 50
No. 7 West Wilkes 59, No. 10 North Surry 34
CLASS 2-A EAST
No. 2 McMichael 76, No. 15 North Lenoir 65
No. 13 Wheatmore 52, No. 4 Reidsville 51
CLASS 1-A WEST
No. 1 East Surry 75, No. 16 Burlington Clover Garden 30
No. 15 Bishop McGuinness 66, No. 2 Bessemer City 26
ROUNDUP
Class 1-A girls
No. 15 Bishop McGuiness 66, No. 2 Bessemer City 26: Senior Emily Elder scored all 13 of her points in a big second quarter as the Lady Villains won their first-round game and advance to the Sweet Sixteen for the 12th time in 16 seasons. Senior Alaila Kreuter added 11 and sophomore Tate Chappell had 10.
Bishop McGuinness 14 26 19 7 – 66
Bessemer City 6 6 9 5 – 26
Records: Bishop McGuinness 9-4, Bessemer City 8-5
Bishop McGuinness: Emily Elder 13, Alaila Kreuter 11, Tate Chappell 10, Katie Deal 8, Kiersten Varner 7, Michelle Petrangeli 7, Charley Chappell 7, Katelynn Williams 3.
Class 3-A boys
Northern Guilford 77, East Chapel Hill 44
Northern 29 27 12 9 – 77
East Chapel Hill 10 7 11 16 – 44
Northern Guilford: N Hodge 16, N Whitley 15, J Helms 15, S Wenger 8, V Bolyard 6, K Ryan 3, L Tabler 3, B Evans 3, B Vail 2, S Emerick 2, C Howell 2, O Griffith 2.
East Chapel Hill: W Tyndall 18, J Meltzer 9, E Aycock 6, C Stanley 5, N Stone 4, I Stryon 2.