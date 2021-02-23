 Skip to main content
High school basketball state tournament scoreboard: Feb. 23
Full pairings at NCHSAA.org.

Second round

Thursday's games

BOYS

CLASS 4-A WEST

No. 5 Page (13-2) at No. 4 Reynolds (12-1) 

CLASS 3-A WEST

No. 6 Mount Tabor (12-2) at No. 3 Hickory (10-1)

CLASS 3-A EAST

No. 15 Fayetteville Westover (11-2) at No. 10 Northern Guilford (16-0)

CLASS 2-A WEST

No. 9 Atkins (13-1) at No. 1 Hendersonville (14-0)

No. 6 North Davidson (12-0) at No. 3 North Lincoln (13-2)

CLASS 2-A EAST

No. 13 Kinston (11-3) at No. 5 Reidsville (11-1) 

CLASS 1-A WEST

No. 14 Uwharrie Charter (11-3) at No. 6 Mount Airy (12-3)

GIRLS

CLASS 4-A WEST

No. 12 Charlotte Independence (6-2) at No. 4 East Forsyth (13-1) 

CLASS 3-A EAST

No. 11 Southeast Guilford (7-5) at No. 3 Eastern Alamance (13-0)

CLASS 2-A WEST

No. 9 Newton-Conover (15-0) at No. 1 West Stokes (11-0)

CLASS 2-A EAST

No. 10 St. Pauls (14-0) at No. 2 McMichael (5-8)  

No. 13 Wheatmore (11-3) at No. 5 Randleman (11-3)

CLASS 1-A WEST

No. 8 Robbinsville (14-1) at No. 1 East Surry (13-0) 

No. 15 Bishop McGuinness (9-4) at No. 7 Elkin (7-6)

First round

Tuesday's results

BOYS

CLASS 4-A WEST

No. 5 Page 53, No. 12 Glenn 42

No. 4 Reynolds 69, No. 13 Charlotte Myers Park 61

No. 6 Cary Panther Creek 77, No 11 Grimsley 65

CLASS 3-A WEST

No. 4 Boiling Springs Crest 75, No. 13 Dudley 62

No. 6 Mount Tabor 64, No. 11 Charlotte Catholic 56

CLASS 3-A EAST

No. 9 East Wake 63, No. 8 Eastern Guilford 62

No. 10 Northern Guilford 77, No. 7 East Chapel Hill 44

CLASS 2-A WEST

No. 1 Hendersonville 83, No. 16 Ledford 64

No. 9 Atkins 68, No. 8 West Stanly 53

No. 3 North Lincoln 77, No. 14 Forbush 55

No. 6 North Davidson 62, No. 11 East Lincoln 59

CLASS 2-A EAST

No. 5 Reidsville 68, No. 12 Red Springs 50

No. 7 St. Pauls 88, No. 10 Morehead 54

CLASS 1-A WEST

No. 6 Mount Airy 74, No. 11 Huntersville Christ the King 66

No. 2 Hayesville 70, No. 15 Winston-Salem Prep 65

GIRLS

CLASS 4-A WEST

No. 12 Charlotte Independence 62, No. 5 Northwest Guilford 49

No. 4 East Forsyth 53, No. 13 Ragsdale 48

No. 2 South Caldwell 45, No. 15 West Forsyth 38

CLASS 3-A WEST

No. 10 Charlotte Catholic 62, No. 7 Dudley 56

No. 2 Enka 58, No. 15 Southwest Guilford 45

CLASS 3-A EAST

No. 11 Southeast Guilford 55, No. 6 Rocky Mount 50

No. 2 Greenville D.H. Conley 74, No. 15 Northern Guilford 67

CLASS 2-A WEST

No. 1 West Stokes 41, No. 16 Ledford 23

No. 5 Claremont Bunker Hill 58, No. 12 North Davidson 50

No. 7 West Wilkes 59, No. 10 North Surry 34

CLASS 2-A EAST

No. 2 McMichael 76, No. 15 North Lenoir 65

No. 13 Wheatmore 52, No. 4 Reidsville 51

CLASS 1-A WEST

No. 1 East Surry 75, No. 16 Burlington Clover Garden 30

No. 15 Bishop McGuinness 66, No. 2 Bessemer City 26

ROUNDUP

Class 1-A girls

No. 15 Bishop McGuiness 66, No. 2 Bessemer City 26: Senior Emily Elder scored all 13 of her points in a big second quarter as the Lady Villains won their first-round game and advance to the Sweet  Sixteen for the 12th time in 16 seasons. Senior Alaila Kreuter added 11 and sophomore Tate Chappell had 10.

Bishop McGuinness 14 26 19 7 – 66

Bessemer City 6 6 9 5 – 26

Records: Bishop McGuinness 9-4, Bessemer City 8-5

Bishop McGuinness: Emily Elder 13, Alaila Kreuter 11, Tate Chappell 10, Katie Deal 8, Kiersten Varner 7, Michelle Petrangeli 7, Charley Chappell 7, Katelynn Williams 3.

Class 3-A boys

Northern Guilford 77, East Chapel Hill 44

Northern 29 27 12 9 – 77

East Chapel Hill 10 7 11 16 – 44

Northern Guilford: N Hodge 16, N Whitley 15, J Helms 15, S Wenger 8, V Bolyard 6, K Ryan 3, L Tabler 3, B Evans 3, B Vail 2, S Emerick 2, C Howell 2, O Griffith 2.

East Chapel Hill: W Tyndall 18, J Meltzer 9, E Aycock 6, C Stanley 5, N Stone 4, I Stryon 2.

