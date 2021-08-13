High school football is back

Less than four months after Grimsley and Reidsville won NCHSAA football championships, high school teams will be back on the field Friday night for their season openers. COVID-19 cases are rising in North Carolina after the 2020 season was delayed to the spring because of the pandemic, but players and coaches are optimistic about completing the season as scheduled.
Here’s a look at area teams and players to watch, as well as three storylines. We’ll have a closer look at two of those players in videos this week, and the first HSXtra.com Top 10 poll of the season will drop at noon Monday.
TEAMS TO WATCH
Dudley: The Panthers’ only losses in the spring were to Class 3-AA champion Mount Tabor, by three points in the regular season and by four in the West Regional final. Dudley has plenty of talent back, and Coach Steven Davis’ team should have an easier road in the playoffs with Tabor and a number of other powers moving up to Class 4-A in realignment.
Grimsley: The Whirlies won their first state football championship since 1960 in the spring, and there’s every reason to think they’ll be a contender again, even in a tougher 4-A classification. Coach Darryl Brown must replace an outstanding group of linebackers, but with QB Alonza Barnett, RB Jeiel Melton and arguably the state’s best defensive line returning, Grimsley has things rolling.
Northern Guilford: The Nighthawks were a dropped pass and an overtime loss away from an unbeaten regular season in the spring, and those defeats kept Coach Erik Westberg’s team out of the playoffs. QB Will Lenard will be hard to replace, but there’s a lot of talent at the skill positions for Northern Guilford as it moves up from Class 3-A to 4-A and joins the Metro Conference.
Reidsville: All the Rams have done is win the last three NCHSAA Class 2-A championships and four of the last five. Coach Jimmy Teague must rebuild both lines and develop successors to QB Kyle Pinnix and ATH Breon Pass, but you bet against the juggernaut that is Reidsville football at your peril. One big change for the Rams is the realignment of the Mid-State 2-A Conference to include Andrews, McMichael, Morehead, North Forsyth, Walkertown and West Stokes.
Southeast Guilford: The Falcons dominated the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference in recent years, including a trip to the NCHSAA Class 3-AA championship game in 2018. Now, Coach Earl Bates’ program is moving up to 4-A as a member of the Metro. Southeast must replace the RB duo of Jalen Fairley and Derron McQuitty, but DE Alex McCalop and ATH Jordan Farmer are part of an experienced core.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
RB Trevon Hester, senior, Page: Hester was a big reason why Northeast Guilford went 10-3 in 2019, rushing for 1,363 yards and 15 touchdowns. After transferring to Page, he missed the spring 2021 season with a knee injury suffered in a fall workout. If the Pirates are to bounce back from a winless spring, Coach Doug Robertson will need Hester to be back in beast mode.
QB Al Lee, sophomore, Reidsville: Lee is here not because of what he’s done, but because of what he’s expected to do. He follows Rams legend Kyle Pinnix, a three-time state champ and one of the greatest quarterbacks statistically in state history. Pinnix said after Reidsville won the Class 2-A title in the spring that Lee is “probably going to be way better than me and break all my records.” No pressure.
DL Travis Shaw, senior, Grimsley: Shaw is one of the top 25 recruits in the country and is ranked as high as No. 2 by Rivals.com. A 6-foot-6, 325-pound blocker’s nightmare, he should also have the benefit of playing alongside fellow senior Tamorye Thompson and 6-5, 300-pound junior Jamaal Jarrett on what promises to be the state’s best defensive line. The only question is when Shaw will be ready to play after a shoulder procedure in late May.
LB Xavier Simmons, senior, Northwest Guilford: Simmons has been very productive for the Vikings, but it’s the HSXtra.com All-Area athlete’s potential that intrigued college recruiters. The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Missouri commit is primed for a big senior season before taking his considerable talents to the Southeastern Conference.
ATH Mekhi Wall, senior, Dudley: Wall has scored touchdowns as a receiver, a runner and a kick returner during his career. With QB Jahmier Slade back for his senior year and junior WR R.J. Baker ready to provide a receiving threat in his own right, Wall should have even more big-play opportunities. He’s also getting some reps as a defensive back, so a pick-six or two is not out of the question.
WHAT TO WATCH
The end of the A/AA split, for now: The NCHSAA will no longer split each classification into subdivisions (A and AA) for the football playoffs. That means the enrollment disparity among the state’s largest schools will be even more pronounced. During the 2019-20 school year, the most recent for which numbers are available, Northern Guilford had 1,424 students and Southeast Guilford had 1,427, while Charlotte Myers Park had 3,688. All three are now in Class 4-A.
The new and improved Metro 4-A: After dealing with the scheduling challenges that a five-team conference presented for the last alignment cycle, the Metro is up to eight teams. High Point Central has dropped to 3-A, and Northern Guilford, Southeast Guilford, Southwest Guilford and Western Guilford have moved up to join Grimsley, Northwest Guilford, Page and Ragsdale. Grimsley remains the team to beat, but the battle for second place should be wild.
Fearless scheduling: Coaches in the area know you don’t win state championships without testing your team during the non-conference portion of the schedule. That’s why Class 2-A Reidsville is playing Class 3-A powers Eastern Alamance and Western Alamance, why Dudley always schedules Durham Hillside, why Northwest Guilford opens with East Forsyth and why Grimsley opens with spring Class 3-AA regional finalist Clayton.