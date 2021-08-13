High school football is back

QB Al Lee, sophomore, Reidsville: Lee is here not because of what he’s done, but because of what he’s expected to do. He follows Rams legend Kyle Pinnix, a three-time state champ and one of the greatest quarterbacks statistically in state history. Pinnix said after Reidsville won the Class 2-A title in the spring that Lee is “probably going to be way better than me and break all my records.” No pressure.

DL Travis Shaw, senior, Grimsley: Shaw is one of the top 25 recruits in the country and is ranked as high as No. 2 by Rivals.com. A 6-foot-6, 325-pound blocker’s nightmare, he should also have the benefit of playing alongside fellow senior Tamorye Thompson and 6-5, 300-pound junior Jamaal Jarrett on what promises to be the state’s best defensive line. The only question is when Shaw will be ready to play after a shoulder procedure in late May.

LB Xavier Simmons, senior, Northwest Guilford: Simmons has been very productive for the Vikings, but it’s the HSXtra.com All-Area athlete’s potential that intrigued college recruiters. The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Missouri commit is primed for a big senior season before taking his considerable talents to the Southeastern Conference.