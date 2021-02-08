High school football practice starts in the dark on a cold Monday morning in February

GREENSBORO — The Northern Guilford football players layered sweatshirts and hoodies beneath their purple and white jerseys. Under their purple helmets and inside their facemasks, each player wore that other mask.

The Nighthawks stretched and chatted as they moved around in the shadows on their darkened practice field, and with every step their cleats crunched frozen ground on a 24-degree morning. At 6:30 a.m., sunrise was still nearly 45 minutes away.

An Aug. 1 tradition across North Carolina finally arrived during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it came on Feb. 8: The first official day of high school football practice.

Instead of sweating it out in shorts on a warm, muggy morning or a steamy evening, teams hit the field Monday trying to stay warm in the dead of winter.

“It’s totally flipped this year,” said Erik Westberg, who is in his fifth year as Northern’s coach. “But we’ve been going in the morning since we were allowed to (hold skill development workouts), so we’re kind of used to the cold weather. It didn’t really faze us today.”