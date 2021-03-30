High school football schedule: Week 6

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted.
TUESDAY’S GAMES
Eastern Alamance (3-0 Mid-State 3-A, 3-0) at Rockingham County (2-2, 2-2), 6:30
Mount Airy (3-0 Northwest 1-A, 3-1) at Bishop McGuinness (2-1, 2-3)
WEDNESDAY’S GAME
Person (2-2 Mid-State 3-A, 2-2) at Northern Guilford (3-1, 3-1)
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Cummings (1-1 Mid-State 2-A, 3-2) at Reidsville (2-0, 4-0), 7:30
Eastern Guilford (2-2) at Page (0-5)
Glenn (1-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 3-1) at Reynolds (0-3, 1-4)
Grimsley (2-0 Metro 4-A, 4-0) at Ragsdale (1-1, 2-3)
McMichael (1-4 Mid-State 3-A, 1-4) at Northeast Guilford (0-5, 0-5), 6:30
Southeast Guilford (4-0 Mid- Piedmont 3-A, 4-1) at Williams (0-3, 0-3)
Southern Alamance (3-1 Mid- Piedmont 4-A, 4-1) at Southern Guilford (2-1, 3-1)
Western Guilford (0-2 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 0-4) at Smith (0-3, 0-5)
FRIDAY’S GAMES
East Forsyth (2-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 2-2) at Davie County (2-1, 4-1)
High Point Central (1-1 Metro 4-A, 2-3) at Northwest Guilford (2-1, 4-1)
Southwest Guilford (3-0 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 4-1) at Dudley (2-1, 4-1)
Trinity (1-3 PAC 7 2-A, 1-4) at Andrews (2-2, 2-3)
SATURDAY’S GAME
Person (2-2 Mid-State 3-A, 2-2) at Rockingham County (2-2, 2-2), 1
MONDAY’S GAMES
Northern Guilford (3-1 Mid-State 3-A, 3-1) at Morehead (1-3, 1-3), 6:30
Southern Guilford (2-1 Mid- Piedmont 3-A, 3-1) at Southwestern Randolph (2-1, 2-1)
