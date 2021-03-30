 Skip to main content
High school football schedule: Week 6
All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted.

TUESDAY’S GAMES

Eastern Alamance (3-0 Mid-State 3-A, 3-0) at Rockingham County (2-2, 2-2), 6:30

Mount Airy (3-0 Northwest 1-A, 3-1) at Bishop McGuinness (2-1, 2-3)

WEDNESDAY’S GAME

Person (2-2 Mid-State 3-A, 2-2) at Northern Guilford (3-1, 3-1)

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Cummings (1-1 Mid-State 2-A, 3-2) at Reidsville (2-0, 4-0), 7:30

Eastern Guilford (2-2) at Page (0-5)

Glenn (1-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 3-1) at Reynolds (0-3, 1-4)

Grimsley (2-0 Metro 4-A, 4-0) at Ragsdale (1-1, 2-3)

McMichael (1-4 Mid-State 3-A, 1-4) at Northeast Guilford (0-5, 0-5), 6:30

Southeast Guilford (4-0 Mid- Piedmont 3-A, 4-1) at Williams (0-3, 0-3)

Southern Alamance (3-1 Mid- Piedmont 4-A, 4-1) at Southern Guilford (2-1, 3-1)

Western Guilford (0-2 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 0-4) at Smith (0-3, 0-5)

FRIDAY’S GAMES

East Forsyth (2-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 2-2) at Davie County (2-1, 4-1)

High Point Central (1-1 Metro 4-A, 2-3) at Northwest Guilford (2-1, 4-1)

Southwest Guilford (3-0 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 4-1) at Dudley (2-1, 4-1)

Trinity (1-3 PAC 7 2-A, 1-4) at Andrews (2-2, 2-3)

SATURDAY’S GAME

Person (2-2 Mid-State 3-A, 2-2) at Rockingham County (2-2, 2-2), 1

MONDAY’S GAMES

Northern Guilford (3-1 Mid-State 3-A, 3-1) at Morehead (1-3, 1-3), 6:30

Southern Guilford (2-1 Mid- Piedmont 3-A, 3-1) at Southwestern Randolph (2-1, 2-1)

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

