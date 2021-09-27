High school football scheduling chaos continues

If we learned anything from a high school football season that was pushed back from the fall of 2020 to the spring because of COVID-19, it was that everything is subject to change.
Each week of this fall's non-conference season was plagued by postponements and cancellations as the coronavirus pandemic continues. Now that teams are playing conference games and very few have an open week in the schedule, things are even more complicated.
“It’s a moving target,” says Reidsville coach Jimmy Teague. “One day you think you have everything straight and the next day something has changed. But our number one priority is the health of the kids.”
Parkland and Mount Tabor are the latest Triad teams that have been unable to play games because of COVID-19 issues. Parkland’s home game against West Forsyth was not played Friday night because of protocols at Parkland, and Mount Tabor’s game Friday night at East Forsyth won’t be played as scheduled because of COVID-19 issues in the Tabor program.
Central Piedmont 4-A athletics directors met Monday afternoon to discuss how the conference will deal with COVID issues in football this fall. Brad Fisher, Reynolds’ AD, said in an email that “teams will be allowed to decide if they reschedule. If they don’t, conference winning % will be used at the end of the season” to determine the conference standings and the league’s two automatic qualifiers for the N.C. High School Athletic Association playoffs. The decision to cancel or reschedule has not yet been made regarding West Forsyth-Parkland and Mount Tabor-East Forsyth.
West Forsyth was unable to play two football games in the spring because of COVID-19 issues in the Titans’ program. Those games were not rescheduled, and that cost West a playoff berth. The only loss in what became a five-game season for the Titans was 36-35 to Davie County in overtime. That left them with a 2-1 conference record and a .667 winning percentage. Glenn and East Forsyth, the two Central Piedmont teams West didn’t play, each went 3-1 (.750) and made the playoffs.
Each conference determines how or which games will be made up when they are postponed because of COVID-19 or weather, and the only stipulation the NCHSAA has for football is that teams cannot play games less than 72 hours apart. That still makes for some congested schedules.
‘They just want to play football’
Two teams whose conference schedules have been rewritten in recent weeks are Reidsville and High Point Central.
Reidsville hasn’t played since beating Rockingham County, 44-8, on Sept. 11 in a game that was pushed back from Sept. 3 because of COVID-19 issues at Rockingham County. The Rams had issues of their own that prevented them from playing at Andrews on Sept. 17 and at home against North Forsyth on Sept. 24.
Reidsville is scheduled to make up the North Forsyth game Tuesday night, then will play at Walkertown on Friday, at Andrews on Oct. 5 and potentially travel to Mebane for a non-conference game against Eastern Alamance on Oct. 8. The first three are Mid-State 2-A Conference games and must be made up, according to the league’s rules.
High Point Central hasn’t played since a 57-0 loss at Dudley on Sept. 17 in the Bison’s Mid-State 3-A Conference opener because of COVID-19 issues. Central’s game at Eastern Guilford was rescheduled from Sept. 24 to Oct. 5. The Bison will then play Rockingham County at Simeon Stadium as scheduled Oct. 8, followed by a home game Oct. 12 against Northeast Guilford that was postponed from Sept. 30 and a regularly scheduled home game against Smith on Oct. 15.
That’s four games in 11 days. That’s also “new territory” for Central coach Jacob Sheffield.
“When we found out what our schedule was going to be I spoke with my coaches and, obviously, number one is you want to protect the kids and make sure they’re safe," Sheffield says. "We’re going to have some new rotations at some positions just to keep kids healthy and safe. We also want to win some ballgames. We’ve modified practice to focus a lot on conditioning and maybe gearing down the hitting in practice, just making sure the X’s and O’s are where they’re supposed to be.”
A schedule similar to the one High Point Central is facing is not new territory for Northern Guilford coach Erik Westberg. His Nighthawks played four games in 15 days to close the spring season, winning the first three. But they lost the final game, for their conference championship and a playoff berth, to Western Alamance in overtime.
“What hurts is the preparation time,” Westberg says. “I wish we’d had another day for Western Alamance. Would it have made a difference? I have no idea. That was a heck of a ballgame.”
But Westberg says his staff and players “took the mentality of it is what it is. It was mentally OK for my kids, and I was more worried about them wearing down and injuries and how you’re going to prepare.”
What advice can Westberg offer to Teague, Sheffield and other high school football coaches facing condensed schedules this fall?
“Three games in eight days, as a coach, you want to stay healthy,” he says. “The kids don’t think about that. They just want to play football, which is a good thing. As long as your kids think that way you should be OK.”
‘Never thought we’d have this much chaos’
How are teams handling quarantining and limited practices?
“It didn’t matter if we had one or had all of them here, we’re going to get work in,” Sheffield says. “I did scale back times because you’re dealing with fewer players. At the end of the day we’re just trying to keep kids in shape and motivated to go out and play the game.”
What happens if High Point Central or one of its conference opponents has further COVID-19 issues? Sheffield says he hasn’t “been even thinking about that possibility.”
“My message to my guys and my coaches is: Let this be the example that ... if you want a shot at having the rest of your season as a senior or as a football player you have to do things the right way.”
Teague “never thought we’d have this much chaos with the schedule,” but he has a suggestion for what conferences can do going forward to avoid the kind of scheduling congestion teams are facing because of the pandemic.
“Hindsight is 20-20,” the Reidsville coach says, “but looking back we probably should’ve scheduled an open date in the middle of the conference schedule so that we’d have a little more flexibility. Maybe next year.”
