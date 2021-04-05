 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school football scoreboard: April 5
0 comments

High school football scoreboard: April 5

{{featured_button_text}}
HSExtra-football.jpg

All kickoffs at 7 p.m. unless noted.

MONDAY'S GAMES

Northern Guilford (4-1 Mid-State 3-A, 4-1) at Morehead (1-3, 1-3), 6:30

Person (2-3 Mid-State 3-A, 2-3) at Rockingham County (2-3, 2-3), 6:30

Southern Guilford (3-1 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 4-1) at Southwestern Randolph (2-1, 3-1)

THURSDAY' S GAME

Winston-Salem Prep (2-2 Northwest 1-A, 4-2) at Bishop McGuinness (2-2, 2-4)

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Andrews (2-2 PAC 7 2-A, 2-3) at Wheatmore (2-3, 2-3)

Bartlett Yancey (3-0 Mid-State 2-A, 4-1) at Reidsville (3-0, 5-0)

Eastern Alamance (4-1 Mid-State 3-A, 4-1) at McMichael (2-4, 2-4)

Glenn (2-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 4-1) at East Forsyth (3-0, 3-2)

High Point Central (1-2 Metro 4-A, 2-4) at Ragsdale (1-2, 2-4)

Morehead (1-3 Mid-State 3-A, 1-3*) at Rockingham County (2-3 Mid-State 3-A, 2-3*)

Northeast Guilford (0-6 Mid-State 3-A, 0-6) at Person (2-3, 2-3*)

Page (0-3 Metro 4-A, 0-6) at Grimsley (3-0, 5-0)

Smith (0-4 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 0-6) at Parkland (0-3, 0-5)

Southern Guilford (3-1 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 4-1*) at Eastern Guilford (2-2, 3-2)

Southwest Guilford (3-1 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 4-2) at Mount Tabor (4-0, 6-0)

Southwestern Randolph (2-1 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 3-1*) at Southeast Guilford (5-0, 5-1)

Western Alamance (6-0 Mid-State 3-A, 6-0) at Northern Guilford (4-1, 4-1*)

Western Guilford (1-2 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 1-4) at Dudley (3-1, 5-1)

Off: Northwest Guilford (3-1 Metro 4-A, 5-1)

*-Does not include Monday's result.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

UCLA is a lucky 'fantasy football team'

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News