High school football scoreboard: April 5

All kickoffs at 7 p.m. unless noted.
MONDAY'S GAMES
Northern Guilford (4-1 Mid-State 3-A, 4-1) at Morehead (1-3, 1-3), 6:30
Person (2-3 Mid-State 3-A, 2-3) at Rockingham County (2-3, 2-3), 6:30
Southern Guilford (3-1 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 4-1) at Southwestern Randolph (2-1, 3-1)
THURSDAY' S GAME
Winston-Salem Prep (2-2 Northwest 1-A, 4-2) at Bishop McGuinness (2-2, 2-4)
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Andrews (2-2 PAC 7 2-A, 2-3) at Wheatmore (2-3, 2-3)
Bartlett Yancey (3-0 Mid-State 2-A, 4-1) at Reidsville (3-0, 5-0)
Eastern Alamance (4-1 Mid-State 3-A, 4-1) at McMichael (2-4, 2-4)
Glenn (2-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 4-1) at East Forsyth (3-0, 3-2)
High Point Central (1-2 Metro 4-A, 2-4) at Ragsdale (1-2, 2-4)
Morehead (1-3 Mid-State 3-A, 1-3*) at Rockingham County (2-3 Mid-State 3-A, 2-3*)
Northeast Guilford (0-6 Mid-State 3-A, 0-6) at Person (2-3, 2-3*)
Page (0-3 Metro 4-A, 0-6) at Grimsley (3-0, 5-0)
Smith (0-4 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 0-6) at Parkland (0-3, 0-5)
Southern Guilford (3-1 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 4-1*) at Eastern Guilford (2-2, 3-2)
Southwest Guilford (3-1 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 4-2) at Mount Tabor (4-0, 6-0)
Southwestern Randolph (2-1 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 3-1*) at Southeast Guilford (5-0, 5-1)
Western Alamance (6-0 Mid-State 3-A, 6-0) at Northern Guilford (4-1, 4-1*)
Western Guilford (1-2 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 1-4) at Dudley (3-1, 5-1)
Off: Northwest Guilford (3-1 Metro 4-A, 5-1)
*-Does not include Monday's result.
