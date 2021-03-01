 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school football scoreboard: March 1
0 comments

High school football scoreboard: March 1

{{featured_button_text}}
Dudley Page FB (copy) (copy)

Page (left) and Dudley opened their high school football seasons Thursday at Dudley. Friday's schedule has Dudley playing at home against Southeast Guilford and Page traveling to West Forsyth.

 WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD

Kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted

MONDAY'S GAME

High Point Central at Southwest Guilford, 6:30

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Andrews at High Point Central

Bishop McGuinness at Community School of Davidson

Cummings at Smith

Glenn at Parkland

Grimsley at East Forsyth

Morehead at Western Alamance

Northeast Guilford at Northern Guilford

Northwest Guilford at Western Guilford

Page at West Forsyth

Reidsville at East Surry

Rockingham County at McMichael

Southeast Guilford at Dudley

Southwest Guilford at Ragsdale

Williams at Southern Guilford

POSTPONED

Southwestern Randolph at Eastern Guilford, no makeup date (COVID-19 pause at Southwestern Randolph)

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News