High school football scoreboard: March 22
HSExtra-football.jpg

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted.

WEEK 4

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

Bishop McGuinness 22, North Stokes 18

Ragsdale 24, Page 12

Reidsville 49, Carrboro 0

Southeast Guilford 32, Eastern Guilford 14

Southern Alamance 53, High Point Central 12

Southern Guilford 40, Asheboro 0

Western Alamance 59, McMichael 7

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

East Forsyth 38, Reynolds 32

Grimsley 48, Northwest Guilford 12

Mount Tabor 9, Dudley 6

Randleman 36, Andrews 12

MONDAY’S GAMES

Northeast Guilford (0-3 Mid-State 3-A, 0-3) at Morehead (0-3, 0-3), 6:30

Smith (0-1 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 0-3) at Southwest Guilford (1-0, 2-1), 7

POSTPONED

Eastern Alamance (3-0 Mid-State 3-A, 3-0) at Rockingham County (2-1, 2-1), COVID-19 issues in Eastern Alamance's program

Glenn (0-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 2-1) at West Forsyth (0-0, 2-0), COVID-19 issues in West Forsyth’s program

Parkland (0-1 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 0-3) at Western Guilford (0-1, 0-3), health issues in Parkland's program

Person (1-2 Mid-State 3-A, 1-2) at Northern Guilford (2-1, 2-1), COVID-19 issues in Person’s program

WEEK 5

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Bishop McGuinness (1-1 Northwest 1-A, 1-3) at South Stokes (0-2, 2-2)

Davie County (2-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 4-0) at Glenn (0-2, 2-2)

Dudley (1-1 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 3-1) at Parkland (0-1, 0-3)

Eastern Guilford (2-1 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 2-1) at Southern Alamance (1-1, 2-1)

Mount Tabor (2-0 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 4-0) at Smith (0-2, 0-4)

Northeast Guilford (0-3 Mid-State 3-A, 0-3 through Saturday) at Western Alamance (4-0, 4-0)

Page (0-2 Metro 4-A, 0-4) at High Point Central (0-1, 1-3)

Providence Grove (2-2 PAC 7 2-A, 2-2) at Andrews (1-2, 1-3)

Ragsdale (1-0 Metro 4-A, 2-2) at Northwest Guilford (1-1, 3-1)

Reagan (1-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 2-2) at East Forsyth (1-0, 1-2)

Reidsville (1-0 Mid-State 2-A, 3-0) at Graham (1-1, 1-3)

Rockingham County (2-1 Mid-State 3-A, 2-1) at Northern Guilford (2-1, 2-1)

Southern Guilford (2-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 3-0) at Southeast Guilford (3-0, 3-1)

SATURDAY'S GAME

McMichael (1-3 Mid-State 3-A, 1-3) at Person (1-2), 6

OFF

Grimsley (2-0 Metro 4-A, 4-0)

CANCELED

Morehead (0-3 Mid-State 3-A, 0-3) at Eastern Alamance (3-0, 3-0), declared no contest because of COVID-19 issues in Eastern Alamance's program

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 comments

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

