High school football scoreboard: March 23

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted.
WEEK 4
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
Bishop McGuinness 22, North Stokes 18
Ragsdale 24, Page 12
Reidsville 49, Carrboro 0
Southeast Guilford 32, Eastern Guilford 14
Southern Alamance 53, High Point Central 12
Southern Guilford 40, Asheboro 0
Western Alamance 59, McMichael 7
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
East Forsyth 38, Reynolds 32
Grimsley 48, Northwest Guilford 12
Mount Tabor 9, Dudley 6
Randleman 36, Andrews 12
MONDAY’S RESULTS
Morehead 37, Northeast Guilford 12
Southwest Guilford 51, Smith 14
POSTPONED
Eastern Alamance (3-0 Mid-State 3-A, 3-0) at Rockingham County (2-1, 2-1), COVID-19 issues in Eastern Alamance's program
Glenn (0-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 2-1) at West Forsyth (0-0, 2-0), COVID-19 issues in West Forsyth’s program
Parkland (0-1 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 0-3) at Western Guilford (0-1, 0-3), health issues in Parkland's program
Person (1-2 Mid-State 3-A, 1-2) at Northern Guilford (2-1, 2-1), COVID-19 issues in Person’s program
WEEK 5
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Bishop McGuinness (1-1 Northwest 1-A, 1-3) at South Stokes (0-2, 2-2)
Davie County (2-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 4-0) at Glenn (0-2, 2-2)
Dudley (1-1 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 3-1) at Parkland (0-1, 0-3)
Eastern Guilford (2-1 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 2-1) at Southern Alamance (1-1, 2-1)
Mount Tabor (2-0 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 4-0) at Smith (0-2, 0-4)
Northeast Guilford (0-4 Mid-State 3-A, 0-4) at Western Alamance (4-0, 4-0)
Page (0-2 Metro 4-A, 0-4) at High Point Central (0-1, 1-3)
Providence Grove (2-2 PAC 7 2-A, 2-2) at Andrews (1-2, 1-3)
Ragsdale (1-0 Metro 4-A, 2-2) at Northwest Guilford (1-1, 3-1)
Reagan (1-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 2-2) at East Forsyth (1-0, 1-2)
Reidsville (1-0 Mid-State 2-A, 3-0) at Graham (1-1, 1-3)
Rockingham County (2-1 Mid-State 3-A, 2-1) at Northern Guilford (2-1, 2-1)
Southern Guilford (2-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 3-0) at Southeast Guilford (3-0, 3-1)
Southwest Guilford (2-0 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 3-1) at Western Guilford (0-1, 0-3)
SATURDAY'S GAME
McMichael (1-3 Mid-State 3-A, 1-3) at Person (1-2), 6
OFF
Grimsley (2-0 Metro 4-A, 4-0)
CANCELED
Morehead (0-4 Mid-State 3-A, 0-4) at Eastern Alamance (3-0, 3-0), declared no contest because of COVID-19 issues in Eastern Alamance's program
